Michael Beel scoops top honour at Industry New Zealand Hair Awards; Derek Elvy inducted into Hall of Fame







Guy Coombes

Talented hairstylist and regular Lucire contributor Michael Beel has taken out the top prize at this year’s Industry New Zealand Hair Awards in Auckland.

His collection is a major departure from his usual work, which sees him focus on big volume and luxury hair. This collection recalled that glamour but in a more â€™80s grunge vibe, with short choppy bobs and chic mullets. This was pieced together with bold colouring in chunky panels to create texture and visual interest.

As part of the prize for winning New Zealand Hairdresser of the Year, Beel has also won a trip sponsored by Wella to work backstage at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York.

While the competition was tough this year with many stand-out and strong collections from all over the country, Beel’s collection stood out for his artistry and direction, in being able to predict and read the Zeitgeist of fashion hair trends.

Beel was not the only winner of the night from the Buoy salon team. Derek Elvy, who founded the acclaimed salon was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his long, outstanding career in hairdressing.

Creator of the industry awards, Sara Allsop, said that Elvy being this year’s choice was an easy one.

â€˜His photographic work was ground-breaking in the â€™90s. He paved the way and set the standard in production and creativity which showed New Zealand hairdressers what could be achieved when you collaborated with other creatives. At the time no one else was doing anything close to what he produced.â€™

In the 21st century, Elvy continued to be awarded for his creative photographic collections.—Sopheak Seng, Fashion and Beauty Editor
















