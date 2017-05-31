Lucire


News in brief: Redken appoints Mana Dave artistic director; PangeaBed’s mattress focuses on ‘sleep fitness’


NEWS Lola Cristall and Lucire staff on recent developments in living and beauty
by Lola Cristall/May 31, 2017/0.30

Mana Dave of Auckland, New Zealand salons Blaze and Pony Professional, is now Redken’s artistic director for New Zealand.
   Dave’s role will see him direct the growth of Redken’s New Zealand team, shape the salon creative programme, and offer creative direction for New Zealand Fashion Week shows and seasonal fashion trends.
   He already facilitates classes at Redken Fifth Avenue in New York, and has worked alongside colourist Tracy Cunningham and Redken artistic education director Sam Villa.
   â€˜Within New Zealand I have the vision for our team to be seen by the industry as the lead team for high-impact education and fashion-forward hair trends,’ he said. ‘Our artistic team is working with some of New Zealandâ€™s premier fashion partners like Stolen Girlfriends’ Club, Zambesi, KnÃ¼fermann and Huffer on a variety of projects and ultimately I want to see more of them on the international stage showcasing their amazing work.’

PangeaBed is all about quality, creativity and luxury. Bobby Shamsian, president, and co-founder Martin Regueiro, seek to provide customers with stable and highly well constructed pieces intended to deliver both restful nights and elegance to a room. The copper-infused 100 per cent pure Talalay Latex offers a comfortable sleep, directly adapting to the body. Each layered material aims to target a certain element, increasing a peaceful state of mind while decreasing considerable strain and tension brought about from stress. The Latex creates a cooling effect with an antibacterial factor; the cool gel dramatically decreases heat, reducing the tossing and turning throughout the night, the quilted cover is luxuriously lavish for a cozy and snug sleep. The overall concept intends to create a night of ease, relaxation and absolute tranquillity.
   Presented in an elongated box, the mattress easily unravels and inflates to the proper size. The brand stands by its motto, â€˜The world at rest.’â€”Lola Cristall, Paris Editor





Filed under: beauty, design, hair, health, living, Lucire, New York, New Zealand

 

