News in brief: Redken appoints Mana Dave artistic director; PangeaBed’s mattress focuses on ‘sleep fitness’

Mana Dave of Auckland, New Zealand salons Blaze and Pony Professional, is now Redken’s artistic director for New Zealand.

Dave’s role will see him direct the growth of Redken’s New Zealand team, shape the salon creative programme, and offer creative direction for New Zealand Fashion Week shows and seasonal fashion trends.

He already facilitates classes at Redken Fifth Avenue in New York, and has worked alongside colourist Tracy Cunningham and Redken artistic education director Sam Villa.

â€˜Within New Zealand I have the vision for our team to be seen by the industry as the lead team for high-impact education and fashion-forward hair trends,’ he said. ‘Our artistic team is working with some of New Zealandâ€™s premier fashion partners like Stolen Girlfriends’ Club, Zambesi, KnÃ¼fermann and Huffer on a variety of projects and ultimately I want to see more of them on the international stage showcasing their amazing work.’

