London’s City Concours to show and sell rare, significant carsâ€”Aston Martin, Ferrari, Bugatti represented

Some incredibly rare cars will be on display at London’s City Concours on June 8 and 9, with many for sale, including rare Aston Martins and Ferrarisby/June 1, 2017/20.06



Tim Scott

The City Concours in London, taking place June 8â€“9, will host a selection of classic and iconic cars, some of which are for sale. An Aston Martin DB5 that had been used by Ogle Design to preview the DB6 interior from JD Classics, a DB2/4 Mk II FHC with a 3Â·7-litre engine and four-speed gearbox from Nicholas Mee, a Ferrari 458 Speciale with the optional Blu Nart Racing Stripe and titanium exhaust system from Romans International, and a 599 GTO from Fiskens are among those which visitors can walk away with. Organizers say there will be over 100 rare cars at the event, held at the Honourable Artillery Company grounds, near to the Liverpool Street and Moorgate stations. Tickets and hospitality are available at www.cityconcours.co.uk.

JD Classics will also show a Ferrari 599 SA Aperta and a Mercedes 300SL; Romans will show a Ferrari 458 Speciale A and ‘two other ultra-rare modern Ferraris,’ according to organizers; and Fiskens will display an Aston Martin DB6 Volante and a Bentley 4Â·5-litre “short chassis”. Atalanta Motors, Clayton Classics, H. R. Owen, Stratstone of Mayfair and Will Stone Historic Cars will also participate. There will also be a Maserati Tipo 200SI, Jaguar D-type, Bugatti Veyron and McLaren P1.