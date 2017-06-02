Bulgari opens new boutique in Frankfurt with royal and celebrity guests







Simon Hoffman

Bulgari showed off its latest design concept in Frankfurt, and its invited VIPs and celebrities enhanced the evening by wearing the brand’s high jewellery brought from Roma.

Princess Lilly zu Sayn Wittgenstein-Berleburg, well known in German society circles and an ambassador for the company, wore Bulgari’s high jewellery Serpenti necklace in white and yellow gold with 55 marquise brilliant cut diamonds (10Â·39 ct), 71 round and pear shaped emeralds (1Â·77 ct) and pavÃ© diamonds (8Â·87 ct), a stunning Divasâ€™ Dream high jewellery necklace with matching earrings in pink gold with amethyst beads (13Â·43 ct), eight pink tourmaline beads (11Â·72 ct), nine mandarin garnet beads (22Â·19 ct), round brilliant cut diamonds and pavÃ© set diamonds (5Â·78 ct), and a magnificent high jewellery necklace in white gold with one emerald bead (3Â·80 ct), 76 bufftop cut emeralds (3Â·12 ct) and round brilliant cut and pavÃ© set diamonds (23Â·36 ct).

Other VIPs attending the event included Nadja and Cosima Auermann, Lena Gercke, Aylin Tezel and Lars Burmeister; Marzenka performed live, and DJ Julian Smith performed into the night. From Bulgari, Jean-Christophe Babin (CEO), Fabrizio Buonamassa, Lelio Gavazza, Sandra Mohsni and Deniz Imdat played host.

The new design concept has been conceived by Peter Marino, blending Italian classicism with the local German architecture.



























Simon Hoffman; Thomas Lohnes