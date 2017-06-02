Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Bulgari opens new boutique in Frankfurt with royal and celebrity guests


NEWS Princess Lilly zu Sayn Wittgenstein-Berleburg, Nadja and Cosima Auermann, Lena Gercke, Aylin Tezel and Lars Burmeister attend invitation-only event
by Lucire staff/June 2, 2017/20.31




Simon Hoffman

Bulgari showed off its latest design concept in Frankfurt, and its invited VIPs and celebrities enhanced the evening by wearing the brand’s high jewellery brought from Roma.
   Princess Lilly zu Sayn Wittgenstein-Berleburg, well known in German society circles and an ambassador for the company, wore Bulgari’s high jewellery Serpenti necklace in white and yellow gold with 55 marquise brilliant cut diamonds (10Â·39 ct), 71 round and pear shaped emeralds (1Â·77 ct) and pavÃ© diamonds (8Â·87 ct), a stunning Divasâ€™ Dream high jewellery necklace with matching earrings in pink gold with amethyst beads (13Â·43 ct), eight pink tourmaline beads (11Â·72 ct), nine mandarin garnet beads (22Â·19 ct), round brilliant cut diamonds and pavÃ© set diamonds (5Â·78 ct), and a magnificent high jewellery necklace in white gold with one emerald bead (3Â·80 ct), 76 bufftop cut emeralds (3Â·12 ct) and round brilliant cut and pavÃ© set diamonds (23Â·36 ct).
   Other VIPs attending the event included Nadja and Cosima Auermann, Lena Gercke, Aylin Tezel and Lars Burmeister; Marzenka performed live, and DJ Julian Smith performed into the night. From Bulgari, Jean-Christophe Babin (CEO), Fabrizio Buonamassa, Lelio Gavazza, Sandra Mohsni and Deniz Imdat played host.
   The new design concept has been conceived by Peter Marino, blending Italian classicism with the local German architecture.














Simon Hoffman; Thomas Lohnes

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Georgia May Jagger, Eva Padberg, Franziska Knuppe,...
Festival de Cannes, day five: Sonam Kapoor, Mary J...
Festival de Cannes day 2: Deepika Padukone, Thylan...
Doutzen Kroes is new HunkemÃ¶ller brand ambassador,...
Idris Elba + Superdry Collection, comprising 250 m...
Aigner creates fashion at Bambis for Toni Garrn, F...
Filed under: celebrity, design, fashion, living, Lucire, modelling

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 37
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow