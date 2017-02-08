The Body Shop, Cruelty Free International call for global ban on animal testing for cosmetics

The Body Shop and Cruelty Free International have called for the end of animal testing for cosmetics, and wants the United Nations to create an international convention supporting a ban. Customers are encouraged to lend their voices online to the campaign, as well as in any of the Body Shop’s 3,000 stores, where they can sign a petition.

It’s a call that’s in line with growing consumer demands, as detailed in Nathalia Archila’s ‘A Guide to Cruelty-Free Cosmetics’ in the latest issue of Lucire.

Eighty per cent of countries still have no laws banning animal testing for cosmetics, says the Body Shop, while Cruelty Free International estimates 500,000 animals continue to suffer for the cosmetics’ industry annually. A global ban, they believe, is the most effective way to stop the practice.

Animal testing has never been that reliable, says the Body Shop, and a more accurate modern alternative is the use of artificially grown human skin, which has been validated by authorities.

The Body Shop’s CSR manager Jessie Macneil-Brown said, ‘The Body Shop passionately believes that no animal should be harmed in the name of cosmetics and that animal testing on products and ingredients is outdated, cruel and unnecessary. This is why the Body Shop and Cruelty Free International have partnered to deliver the largest and most ambitious campaign ever to seek a global ban on the use of animals to test cosmetic products and ingredients.

â€˜This campaign will finish what we both started back in the 1980s. We are calling on at least 8 million people from every corner of the globe who care about animal welfare to join our cause and sign our petition. We will take this petition to the United Nations to call on them to support a global ban on animal testing in cosmetic products and ingredients. With an international convention enforced, consumers would finally be confident that any cosmetics they buy are cruelty-free. Itâ€™s time to end animal testing for cosmetics’ purposes once and for all. Join us to make it happen.’

As well as signing the petition, consumers can use the hashtag #ForeverAgainstAnimalTesting to raise awareness.