Stella by Tory & KO.â€™s new boutique: home fragrances, cruelty-free cosmetics, and contemporary jewellery









Jewellers Tory & KO. have announced a new luxury boutique on the ground level of the Old Bank Arcade in Wellington, New Zealand, and are introducing two bespoke home fragrances, as well as a range of mineral-based, cruelty-free, Canadian-made cosmetics, a hand cream, and candles to be sold at the new premises.

The new store, focusing on jewellery, cosmetics and giftware, will have Stella branding and complements the existing store, which remains on the mezzanine floor of the Old Bank Arcade. It opens on Friday, June 9.

Co-founder Victoria Taylor notes that the Stella by Tory & KO. range has been part of the company for some time. Stella is the company’s contemporary line, with many of its designs having a celestial theme. The jewellery uses gold, silver, champagne and galaxy diamonds, and deep blue midnight sapphires. ‘It’s precious jewellery, and nothing synthetic has been used,’ she adds.

It grew from the main range and attracted such widespread support from the company’s clients that Taylor and co-founder Kirstin O’Brien felt it was time to launch its own concept space.

â€˜We wanted to create a luxurious experience for our customers, where they can enjoy the excitement of our ever-growing Stella by Tory & KO. brand and enjoy the additional sparkle provided by our new cosmetics range and bespoke, in-house created candle and home fragrances,’ says O’Brien.

Stella is named for O’Brien’s daughter.

The upstairs atelier continues to offer bespoke and one-off pieces, says Taylor.

Tory & KO. can count the Duchess of Cambridge among its wearers, along with Amber Valletta, Robin Tunney, Evangeline Lilly, and numerous other celebrities. It also received a commission from the Governor-General of New Zealand on the occasion of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday.

The new store is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, and till 7 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, the opening hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sundays and public holidays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.â€”Jack Yan, Publisher







