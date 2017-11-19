Lucire


In brief: Longines auctions Kate Winslet Flagship Heritage watches; Trilogy supports Beat the Microbead


NEWS Longines’ auction benefits Kate Winslet’s Golden Hat Foundation charity, while Trilogy pledges NZ$2 from every product sold to the New Zealand Whale and Dolphin Trust
by Lucire staff/June 15, 2017/11.19


Longines is auctioning three limited-edition Flagship Heritage by Kate Winslet watches to benefit her charity, the Golden Hat Foundation. The auction is open online from June 10 to 30, and the successful bidder will receive their watch from Winslet herself at her next public appearance for Longines.
   There are five of these watches, the first owned by the Longines museum and the fifth by Winslet. The middle three are up for auction, with bidding already in the five figures.
   The dial, case and strap have been chosen by Winslet.
   Meanwhile, New Zealand beauty brand Trilogy is supporting the Beat the Microbead campaign by donating NZ$2 for every product sold worldwide to the New Zealand Whale and Dolphin Trust. Trilogy stresses that it doesn’t use plastic microbeads in its products, preferring natural, biodegradable jojoba wax microspheres for its Gentle Facial Exfoliant, and ground rosehip seed powder for its Exfoliating Body Balm.
   Trilogy has been involved with the campaign since 2013. Beat the Microbead has an app to help consumers check if their exfoliant contains natural or synthetic microbeads.

Filed under: beauty, celebrity, corporate social responsibility, ecology, environment, fashion, Lucire, New Zealand

 

