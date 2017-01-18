HM Queen Elizabeth II presents Cartier Queen’s Cup 2017; Lara Stone, GeneviÃ¨ve Gaunt, Caroline Winberg among VIPs

HM Queen Elizabeth II and HRH the Duke of Edinburgh, and other guests, enjoy the summer to watch an exciting Cartier Queen’s Cup at the Queen’s Ground at Windsor Great Parkby/June 20, 2017/1.18









Antony Jones

The third royal-connected polo match of the season took place on Sunday, June 18, at the Queen’s Ground at Guards’ Polo Club, Windsor Great Park, with RH Polo beating La Indiana 10â€“9 in the Cartier Queen’s Cup. It was Adolfo Cambiaso who broke the 9â€“9 tie. Most Valuable Player was Tommy Beresford, who celebrated his 21st birthday a few weeks ago; Best Playing Pony was Cataquena, owned and played by Cambiaso.

HM the Queen and HRH the Duke of Edinburgh were in attendance. RH Polo were presented the trophy by the Queen, who has attended and presented the Cup since the 1960s.

Cartier has supported polo for over three decadesâ€”this was its 33rd Queen’s Cup. This year’s event remained as star-studded as previous years’ events. Cartier champagne was served in the company’s enclosure, along with a lunch created by Cellar Society.

VIPs included Lara Stone, Lily Cole, GeneviÃ¨ve Gaunt, Caroline Winberg, Jessica Hart, Skepta, Candice Lake, Nicholas Kirkwood, Marcus Wareing, Lady Kitty Spencer, Katie Keight, sisters Lady Alice Manners and Lady Violet Manners, Tori Cook, DJs Hugo Heathcote and Mark Ronson, Jilly Copper, Malcolm Borwick, Eduardo Novillo Astrada, and Facundo Pieres.

The lunch consisted of goatâ€™s curd with Wiltshire black truffle, zucchini flower beignets, Regentâ€™s Park truffle honey followed by roast fillet of Hereford beef, chargrilled summer vegetables, minted peas and Anya potatoes, and finished on a sweet note with Hedgerow berry pavlova, whipped jersey cream and fresh mint.

Heathcote performed at the close of the event, along with saxophonist Ben Barnett and percussionist Tom Carr, followed by Ronson.











































































































Antony Jones