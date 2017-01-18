Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

HM Queen Elizabeth II presents Cartier Queen’s Cup 2017; Lara Stone, GeneviÃ¨ve Gaunt, Caroline Winberg among VIPs


NEWS HM Queen Elizabeth II and HRH the Duke of Edinburgh, and other guests, enjoy the summer to watch an exciting Cartier Queen’s Cup at the Queen’s Ground at Windsor Great Park
by Lucire staff/June 20, 2017/1.18





Antony Jones

The third royal-connected polo match of the season took place on Sunday, June 18, at the Queen’s Ground at Guards’ Polo Club, Windsor Great Park, with RH Polo beating La Indiana 10â€“9 in the Cartier Queen’s Cup. It was Adolfo Cambiaso who broke the 9â€“9 tie. Most Valuable Player was Tommy Beresford, who celebrated his 21st birthday a few weeks ago; Best Playing Pony was Cataquena, owned and played by Cambiaso.
   HM the Queen and HRH the Duke of Edinburgh were in attendance. RH Polo were presented the trophy by the Queen, who has attended and presented the Cup since the 1960s.
   Cartier has supported polo for over three decadesâ€”this was its 33rd Queen’s Cup. This year’s event remained as star-studded as previous years’ events. Cartier champagne was served in the company’s enclosure, along with a lunch created by Cellar Society.
   VIPs included Lara Stone, Lily Cole, GeneviÃ¨ve Gaunt, Caroline Winberg, Jessica Hart, Skepta, Candice Lake, Nicholas Kirkwood, Marcus Wareing, Lady Kitty Spencer, Katie Keight, sisters Lady Alice Manners and Lady Violet Manners, Tori Cook, DJs Hugo Heathcote and Mark Ronson, Jilly Copper, Malcolm Borwick, Eduardo Novillo Astrada, and Facundo Pieres.
   The lunch consisted of goatâ€™s curd with Wiltshire black truffle, zucchini flower beignets, Regentâ€™s Park truffle honey followed by roast fillet of Hereford beef, chargrilled summer vegetables, minted peas and Anya potatoes, and finished on a sweet note with Hedgerow berry pavlova, whipped jersey cream and fresh mint.
   Heathcote performed at the close of the event, along with saxophonist Ben Barnett and percussionist Tom Carr, followed by Ronson.






















































Antony Jones

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Video and photos: double win for J. W. Anderson at...
AmFAR Gala at Festival de Cannes day nine: Rita Or...
ChloÃ« Delevingne, James Blunt, Sienna Miller, Stef...
Sonam Kapoor, Naomie Harris, Zhang Zi Lin, Rosamun...
Ralph Lauren and British Vogue host Wimbledon part...
Cartier Queenâ€™s Cup 2015 sees GeneviÃ¨ve Gaun...
Filed under: celebrity, culture, entertainment, film, living, London, Lucire, modelling, society

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 37
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow