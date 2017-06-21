Lucire


Game of Thronesâ€™ and X-Menâ€™s Sophie Turner named Wella Professionals’ brand ambassador


NEWS Actress Sophie Turner is the new face of Wella Professionals, and brings with her a celebrity profile along with a five million-strong Instagram following
by Lucire staff/June 21, 2017/21.24

Sophie Turner, the 21-year-old actress who rose to fame in the HBO TV series Game of Thrones, is the new brand ambassador for Wella Professionals.
   Turner boasts a five million following on Instagram, as well as having a profile through Game of Thrones and the X-Men film series.
   The company says she was chosen because she pushed ‘style boundaries, , making fearless and bold hair-colour transformations.’
   Turner said, ‘Iâ€™m honoured to be named the face of Wella Professionals, an iconic beauty brand that encourages women like me to be bold in their choices. Working with them is a great creative collaboration because it gives life to my on-screen characters and allows me to express my personality off-screen, as well.’
   Kicking off next month, she will appear in Wella Professionals’ summer and autumn campaigns. Wella Professionals’ global artist, Sonya Dove, worked with celebrity hairstylist Christian Wood on the campaign. Turner will also appear in global marketing, print and digital advertising, in-store displays, and social media (hashtag #sophiexwella).
   Wella Professionals is targeted at the trade, focusing on salon hair products, professional hair colours and beauty services.
   Laura Simpson, chief marketing officer for Coty Professional Beauty, said, ‘Sheâ€™s an exceptionally talented artist who represents a generation of women which like to express themselves by wearing premium-looking, sophisticated hair colour. Exceptional hair colour results are only possible in the salon and using the best products and services, something which Wella Professionals proudly offers Sophie as well as millions of women and men around the world.’
   Previously part of Procter & Gamble, Wella was sold to Coty, Inc. in 2015, alongside Max Factor, Cover Girl, Clairol, and P&G’s fragrance business.
   The brand itself dates back to 1880.

Filed under: beauty, celebrity, film, hair, Los Angeles, Lucire, modelling, Web 2·0

 

