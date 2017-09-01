Lucire


Eva HerzigovÃ¡ is Gerry Weber’s new brand ambassador; autumn 2017 launches at tennis open


NEWS Eva HerzigovÃ¡ is the new spokesmodel for the German fashion label, which showed off its autumnâ€“winter 2017â€“18 collection at the tennis open that bears its name
by Lucire staff/June 26, 2017/10.13



Franziska Krug/Getty Images

It’s been over two decades since her famous ‘Hello boys’ campaign for Wonderbra, yet Eva HerzigovÃ¡ remains in high demand as a spokesmodel. Gerry Weber is the latest fashion label to seek the 44-year-old Czech-born, London-based model, who now fronts its autumnâ€“winter 2017â€“18 campaign.
   The company says it chose HerzigovÃ¡ for her self-confident and approachable style, saying she fits with its values of ‘feminineâ€“casual chicâ€“inspiring.’
   To launch the collection, Gerry Weber had an open fashion night at the weekend during the Halle Open, which the company sponsors.
   The Saturday event saw guests including models Alisar Ailabouni, Rebecca Mir and Luisa Hartema, Werner Schulze-Erdel, tennis players Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev, bloggers Carolin FÃ¤rber, Monique Romanowski and Tatjana Kreuzmayr, gymnast Fabian HambÃ¼chen, Anna Kraft, Harald Lampp, Jochen Stahler, Niels Koischwitz, Eva Koischwitz, Sibylle Seifert, Michael Bauer, Stefan Becker, Henning Schleemann, Oliver Keeb, Bernhard Kiesel, Franz Stadler, Jan Gritz and Bettina Gritz, Susanne Strauss, Jens Herzig, Oliver Fritz and Carmen Mundt, Juliane Sturm and Richard Doyle, Cornelia Stein, Uli Stein, Jenny Stein, Soenke Lauterbach and Nina Lauterbach, and Irina Weber; Gerry Weber CEO Ralf Weber and CFO David Frink represented the firm. Alle Farben provided the music at the event.
   Wearing designs from the Gerry Weber autumnâ€“winter 2017â€“18 collection, HerzigovÃ¡ was present on centre court at the Gerry Weber Stadion to present the trophy.
   Gerry Weber’s autumnâ€“winter forecast is for bright colours, such as fuchsia and red; its key look is a cashmere pullover paired with a pleated skirt; and a fuchsia dress with cut-outs in the dÃ©colletÃ©. Rhinestones are used as accents.
   It also offers staple autumn shades such as honey and amber, with brick and cinnamon tones. Materials include jersey, leather, lace and Lurex; pleats, metallics and glossy surfaces are also forecast for the season.
   The collection hits stores on September 1, 2017.


















Franziska Krug/Getty Images

Autumnâ€“winter 2017â€“18 campaign

Eva Herzigová stars in Gerry Weber campaign by Lucire








Filed under: celebrity, fashion, living, Lucire, modelling, tendances, trend, TV

 

