Lucire


«


In brief: Robbie Williams, Ayda Field Williams, Mads Mikkelsen celebrate Marc O’Polo’s 50th; H&M to open in Wellington


NEWS Marc O’Polo celebrated its 50th anniversary with a capsule collection by Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field Williams, while Swedish giant H&M will open a second New Zealand store, in Wellington
by Lucire staff/July 7, 2017/14.19




Joerg Koch; Gisela Schober

Marc O’Polo celebrated its 50th anniversary (hashtagged #MOP50 and #MOPxRobbie) at its flagship store on TheatinerstraÃŸe in MÃ¼nchen, with special guests Robbie Williams, his wife Ayda Field Williams, Mads Mikkelsen, and DJ Marcus Kavka. The four held a panel discussion that was live-streamed via Facebook.
   The Williamses had worked with Marc O’Polo on its Iconic Capsule Collection, and presented the 50th anniversary designs live at the store.
   The collection comprises 20 contemporaryâ€“casual pieces, including sweatshirts, a hoody dress and a bomber blouson for women, and a hoody, crew-neck sweater, and tracksuit top for men. Williams’s signature is embroidered on the sleeves, while the women’s sweatshirts feature the words ‘Love my life’ and ‘Come undone’, taken from his song titles.
   Williams has opted for pink for one of the men’s designs. Peter Lindbergh shot the campaign imagery.
   Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) has announced that it will open a second New Zealand retail store, in the country’s capital, Wellington. The opening is set for late 2017, and will be located at the Queensgate mall in Lower Hutt. No other details were on hand.
   The first store in the country, at Sylvia Park in Auckland, opened successfully in 2016.







Joerg Koch; Gisela Schober


Robbie Williams and Ayda Field Williams on Marc O’Polo by Lucire


Marc O’Polo celebrates its 50th anniversary by Lucire

Filed under: celebrity, entertainment, fashion, living, Lucire, photography, tendances, trend, TV

 

