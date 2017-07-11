Lucire


Pamela Reif and HunkemÃ¶ller collaborate on lingerie collection, out August 19


NEWS The 21-year-old Instagrammer, who already has over 3,000,000 followers, has collaborated with HunkemÃ¶ller on a lingerie collection
by Lucire staff/July 11, 2017/23.39




HunkemÃ¶ller.co.uk

One of Germany’s top influencers and fashion Instagrammers, Pamela Reif, is HunkemÃ¶ller’s new face, collaborating on and promoting its main lingerie line.
   Reif has over three million followers on Instagram, typically sharing in German but occasionally in English.
   The collaboration helps HunkemÃ¶ller reach Reif’s younger audience, who follow her for fashion, beauty, travel and fitness content.
   Reif calls her collection ‘young, fresh and still sexy’, and says it ‘plays with a mixture of beautiful fabrics, colours and the latest trends.’ Those fabrics include sheer mesh, velvet and lace, in styles including bodysuits, bralettes, bras and panties. HunkemÃ¶ller will also release homeware as part of the collection.
   â€˜Every woman is beautiful. It just takes the right lingerie to emphasise the beauty that you already have.’
   The collection goes on sale on August 19. The current lingerie collection can be found at www.hunkemoller.co.uk.



HunkemÃ¶ller.co.uk

Filed under: celebrity, culture, fashion, Lucire, modelling, tendances, trend

 

