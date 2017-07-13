Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Erdem is H&M’s next guest designerâ€”director Baz Luhrmann will helm the film campaign


NEWS It’s a dream-team collaboration featuring Erdem and Baz Luhrmann: H&M looks forward to the launch of a campaign between its newest guest designer and one of film’s most talented directors
by Lucire staff/July 13, 2017/16.04


H&M

H&M’s latest designer collaboration is with Erdemâ€”and if that wasn’t big enough news, the Swedish giant has enlisted the visionary Australian director Baz Luhrmann to create the film to promote the new range.
   The two talents are perfectly suited: Erdem, created by the Canadian-born, UK-based Erdem Moralioglu, focuses on the ideas of history and personal narrative, finding him favour aming celebrities including the Duchess of Cambridge, Jessica Alba, and Kate Bosworth, while Luhrmann’s films tell fantastic stories that embody imagination and startling visuals. The new collection, which dÃ©buts on November 2 in selected stores and online at hm.com, promises to have a spectacular kick-off.
   As with his predecessors, Moralioglu will reinterpret his earlier collections for the collaboration and, for the first time, he will create a menswear collection.
   H&M says he will reinterpret his most celebrated prints and textiles for the Erdem Ã— H&M collection.
   â€˜I am so happy to collaborate with H&M, and to explore my work on a whole new scale including a menswear collection which I have never done before. Itâ€™s also such a thrill to work with Baz Luhrmann, one of the most important storytellers of our time,’ said Moralioglu.
   â€˜For me, fashion is always about more than just clothing, it is a form of expressionâ€”a standalone art form. I am excited to be collaborating with Erdem and H&M to reveal the story of this unique collection,’ said Luhrmann.
   H&M’s creative adviser, Ann-Sofie Johansson, said, ‘From the moment we started talking with Erdem about the collaboration, I was captured by his vision. For Erdem Ã— H&M he has created an enchanting world full of beauty, delicacy and rich details. These are special pieces you will want to wear forever.’


Erdem × H&M teaser, by Baz Luhrmann by Lucire

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Lupita Nyongâ€™o, Iman, Charli XCX, Elizabeth ...
Burberry launches festive campaign with Sir Elton ...
Kristen Stewart, Caroline de Maigret, Pharrell Wil...
In brief: Lily-Rose Depp at Planetarium premiÃ¨re; ...
Video interview: Alexander Wang on his collaborati...
Behind the scenes with David Beckham and Georgia M...
Filed under: celebrity, culture, fashion, film, London, Lucire, tendances, trend, TV

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 37
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow