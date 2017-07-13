Erdem is H&M’s next guest designerâ€”director Baz Luhrmann will helm the film campaign



H&M

H&M’s latest designer collaboration is with Erdemâ€”and if that wasn’t big enough news, the Swedish giant has enlisted the visionary Australian director Baz Luhrmann to create the film to promote the new range.

The two talents are perfectly suited: Erdem, created by the Canadian-born, UK-based Erdem Moralioglu, focuses on the ideas of history and personal narrative, finding him favour aming celebrities including the Duchess of Cambridge, Jessica Alba, and Kate Bosworth, while Luhrmann’s films tell fantastic stories that embody imagination and startling visuals. The new collection, which dÃ©buts on November 2 in selected stores and online at hm.com, promises to have a spectacular kick-off.

As with his predecessors, Moralioglu will reinterpret his earlier collections for the collaboration and, for the first time, he will create a menswear collection.

H&M says he will reinterpret his most celebrated prints and textiles for the Erdem Ã— H&M collection.

â€˜I am so happy to collaborate with H&M, and to explore my work on a whole new scale including a menswear collection which I have never done before. Itâ€™s also such a thrill to work with Baz Luhrmann, one of the most important storytellers of our time,’ said Moralioglu.

â€˜For me, fashion is always about more than just clothing, it is a form of expressionâ€”a standalone art form. I am excited to be collaborating with Erdem and H&M to reveal the story of this unique collection,’ said Luhrmann.

H&M’s creative adviser, Ann-Sofie Johansson, said, ‘From the moment we started talking with Erdem about the collaboration, I was captured by his vision. For Erdem Ã— H&M he has created an enchanting world full of beauty, delicacy and rich details. These are special pieces you will want to wear forever.’



Erdem × H&M teaser, by Baz Luhrmann by Lucire