Anna Cleveland models Paule Ka autumnâ€“winter 2017â€“18, photographed by Miles Aldridge

Paule Ka has announced that Anna Cleveland will model its autumnâ€“winter 2017â€“18 collection. The collection, overseen by creative director Alithia Spuri-Zampetti, has been photographed by the famed Miles Aldridge.

The campaign is an homage to Parisian architecture, with Cleveland appearing suspended in a Haussmannian-era turquoise lounge with gold trim.

Cleveland’s mother is Pat Cleveland, one of the first black models in the US to achieve prominence, working with some of the top photographers and designers of the 1960s and 1970s.

Anna Cleveland became a model in her own right, signing with Next Management in the mid-2010s.

Paule Ka called Spuri-Zampetti and Cleveland ‘kindred spirits’, with the creative director an Italian raised in the US and the model an American raised in Italy. Both now reside in Paris.













