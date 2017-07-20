Lucire


Iman, Tatjana Patitz, Elsa BenÃ­tez, Tara Lynn front Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans’ fall â€™17 campaign


NEWS Iman and Elsa BenÃ­tez join Tatjana Patitz and Tara Lynn for Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans’ latest campaign
by Lucire staff/July 20, 2017/23.05

Iman, Tatjana Patitz, Elsa BenÃ­tez and Tara Lynn all appear in Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans’ fall 2017 campaign, We Are All One.
   The campaign has been created in partnership with branding agency RO New York, with creative direction by Rony Zeidan and photography by Paola Kudacki.
   It follows on from Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans’ spring 2017 campaign, We Are One, which featured Patitz and Lynn.
   The company wants to reflect its diverse customer base by adding Iman and BenÃ­tez.
   The four women are meant to convey the brand’s values of ‘unwavering strength, the ability to balance, the pursuit to achieve more and the desire to give back,’ and is accompanied by a video on the Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans website.
   The brand aims to provide fits for every woman regardless of size, shape or age, while featuring innovative fabrics. It was one of the first mainstream jeans’ brands founded by a woman for women. The range is available at stores including Kohl’s, J. C. Penney, and Amazon.

Filed under: celebrity, culture, fashion, Lucire, modelling, New York, tendances, trend

 

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow