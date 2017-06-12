Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Volvo teases XC40 with discussion about interior, promises more choice and colour


NEWS No exterior photos yet, but Volvo promises a more exciting interior to attract new, younger customers
by Lucire staff/July 21, 2017/6.12



Geely’s premium brand, Volvo, will soon launch its XC40 compact SUV, the first time the brand has created an entry for this market.
   The company has teased the new car by discussing its interior, but has kept the exterior under wraps.
   The new model completes a three-pronged approach to the SUV market, complementing the larger XC60 and XC90.
   Erik Åleby, colour and materials’ designer at Volvo Car Group, said that fashion, art, architecture and modern culture all played a part in the new model’s interior. The Volvo brand has been ‘remixed’, with the XC40 charged with attracting new customers to it. There had to be a ‘new expression for new customers,’ explained Åleby.
   The company says that the new model will bring a ‘vibrancy, individuality and playfulness’ that it says is absent from the segment.
   ‘XC40 drivers are interested in fashion, design and popular culture, and often live in large, vibrant cities. They want a car that reflects their personality. The XC40 is that car,’ said Thomas Ingenlath, chief design officer at Volvo Cars.
   Senior vice-president of design at Volvo Cars, Robin Page, said, ‘Our customer research clearly showed that for the XC40 and for this segment, we needed a wider selection of colours and materials than we usually offer. As Volvo Cars has never designed a car like the XC40 before, we could start from scratch and give it energy and playfulness.’
   Linnea Karlsson, colour and materials’ designer at Volvo Car Group, said this allowed her and her colleagues to work with non-traditional materials. The felt, for example, is made from 100 per cent sustainable material. Other materials they worked with included diamond-cut metal, and cartography also inspired the design process.
   ‘Our Momentum trim level is the most fashion-oriented of the line-up, with vivid exterior colour combinations, while the R-Design and Inscription trim levels reflect a more dynamic and premium feel,’ said Ebba Maria Thunberg, vice-president of colour and materials at Volvo Cars.


Teasing the Volvo XC40: interior by Lucire




Also in Lucire’s news section
Volvo releases details of second-generation XC90
Ford releases ofﬁcial 2015 Mustang photos and deta...
Land Rover releases video teaser for Range Rover E...
Celebrating Sweden at Berlin Fashion Week
Range Rover shows ﬁve-door Evoque: videos
Range Rover, Victoria Beckham show new Evoque mode...
Filed under: China, design, living, Lucire, Sweden, TV

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 37
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow