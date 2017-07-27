Victoria Beckham, EstÃ©e Lauder reveal campaign for second joint make-up capsule collection



Lachlan Bailey



Kanji Ishii

EstÃ©e Lauder has revealed its new campaign for a second limited-edition make-up capsule collection with Victoria Beckham, photographed by Lachlan Bailey in New York City and featuring the designer herself.

Beckham will retail the line at her flagship store at 36 Dover Street, London, and at victoriabeckham.com, while EstÃ©e Lauder will sell it via its website and at select retailers around the world.

The new collection is said to be inspired by Beckham’s favourite cities. ‘This make-up collection reflects my personal beauty vision. I hope it will make women everywhere feel beautiful and confident,’ she said.

â€˜Building on the enormous success of our first joint make-up collection last year, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Victoria for a second, expanded make-up collection launching in September,’ said StÃ©phane de la Faverie, EstÃ©e Lauder’s global brand president.

The campaign will be extended digitally, said de la Faverie.