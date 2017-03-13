Kim Ellery’s second Specsavers collection appears, with Gemma Ward modelling





Australian fashion designer Kim Ellery’s second eyewear range for Specsavers will hit stores today, with a campaign starring model Gemma Ward. Ellery herself also appears in the campaign.

The collection was inspired by the likes of Peggy Guggenheim, Truman Capote, Iris Apfel, Carrie Donovan, Jerry Garcia and Buddy Holly, according to Specsavers. Ellery’s style is unisex with a retro inspiration, though the designs themselves come across as on-trend and right up-to-date, especially with their colour contrasts and bold shapes that give them a fresh, modern look.

‘Working with Specsavers has been a great experience as this has allowed me to push the boundaries in optical trends, just as I have always done for the garments I create. Everyone at Team Ellery is really excited to release this second collection,’ said Ellery.

Juan Carlos Camargo, Specsavers’ Head of Frames said, ‘The team at Specsavers feel very privileged to work with Kym Ellery on another fantastic collection. The Ellery brand continues to achieve phenomenal success on the global stage and we are proud to be able to bring this beautifully designed eyewear range to our customers at an accessible price.’

Prices begin at NZ$299 for two pairs, single vision.

The new additions comprise six prescription glasses and four prescription sunglasses. The Ellery collection for Specsavers now totals 14 optical and seven prescription sunglasses.















Duc Thinh Dong