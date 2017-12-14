Lucire


Stella Maxwell models Karl Lagerfeld Paris autumnâ€“winter 2017â€“18 line


NEWS The Karl Lagerfeld Paris line shows a modern, edgy side for autumn 2017, with a studio-shot campaign starring the Irish model
by Lucire staff/August 10, 2017/12.14



Dan Jackson

Belgian-born Northern Irish model Stella Maxwell stars in the Karl Lagerfeld Paris campaign for autumnâ€“winter 2017â€“18, photographed by Dan Jackson.
   The fun campaign sees Maxwell in a studio with backdrops of the Tour Eiffel and the Fontaines de la Concorde, and Karl Lagerfeld signing, ‘Love from Paris, Karl Ã—Ã—’.
   The joint venture line, run by Lagerfeld with G-III Apparel Group Ltd., has created a collection with contrasting ideas for the season.
   The designs see rock meeting couture, masculinity meeting femininity, and European elegance meeting a contemporary edge, according to Karl Lagerfeld Paris. Lagerfeld has taken the staples in a contemporary wardrobe and reinvented them in black and white with colour highlights. A peacoat, a cropped tweed blazer, biker jackets in various styles, faux fur coats, tweed skirts and lace-trimmed white shirts are among this rock-chic range for autumn. Accessories include a chevron-quilt, chain-strap shoulder bag, plexi clutches with pearls and crystals, sequinned backpacks, and knee-high motorcycle boots.




Dan Jackson

Filed under: fashion, Lucire, modelling, New York, Paris, photography, tendances, trend

 

