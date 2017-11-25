Lucire


Demi Lovato designs and models second activewear collection for Fabletics


NEWS Singer Demi Lovato returns, helping create and model a second activewear collection for Kate Hudson’s Fabletics brand
by Lucire staff/August 16, 2017/11.25

Demi Lovato has followed up her May collaboration with Fabletics, the activewear brand with sizes XXS to 3X, co-founded by actress Kate Hudson.
   The new Demi Lovato for Fabletics collection sees a further 12 outfits, where the singer had had input into the designs.
   Lovato said, ‘This collection is inspired by my personal styleâ€”on stage, at home and in the gym, so I had a lot of fun playing with bold colours, prints, and performance elements that I love. I felt more confident through the design process this time around, and think that the collection reflects that. I wanted to share that with my fans in hopes that they feel as confident and empowered when wearing the pieces.’
   The collection, with tops, sport bras, leggings, outerwear and layering pieces, features bold colours (highlighted by magenta and blue), contouring waist straps, and paint-splatter camouflage and heather prints.

   Hudson said, ‘I’m excited to share Demi’s second capsule collection at Fabletics with everyone! Demi’s strong sense of self and her passion for an active lifestyle embodies everything we at Fabletics want to share with our community. She did some great designs with really fun accents for this collection which I know our customer is going to love!’
   Fabletics continues to support Girl Up, United Nations Foundation’s campaign to empower adolescent girls. Its latest target its Girl Up’s Schoolcycle initiative, which gives girls bicycles to help them continue their education and to and from school.
   Presently, Fabletics claims a community of one million VIP members across eight countries, and boasts 22 stores in the US. The collection goes on sale August 16, available via Fabletics on– and offline.

Filed under: celebrity, fashion, Los Angeles, Lucire, modelling, tendances, trend

 

