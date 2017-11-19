Clear your mind: the Body Shop goes back to nature for cruelty-free hair care

The Body Shop has more ethically sourced products that are great for your hair this monthby/August 21, 2017/11.19







Calling all conscious consumers: the Body Shop has gone back to nature and created a cruelty-free hair care range, using natural and organic ingredients that leave out all the nasties. Formulas contain natural oils, butters and purÃ©es that are 100 per cent vegetarian and encompass purifying and nourishing propitiates that step in place of silicon. The Body Shop has you covered for happy, healthy hair, naturally.

Fuji Green Tea Refreshingly Purifying Cleansing Hair Scrub (NZ$51Â·95)

Green tea is renowned for detoxing and cleansing your body, and Fuji Green Tea Scrub is here to do exactly that for your hair. The blend of Japanese green tea, mint menthol, salt crystals and honey (Community Trade, of course) works a charm to purify your hair and scalp. Impurities are whisked away, whether it be sweat after the gym or styling products after a night outâ€”this gentle scrub leaves your hair feeling clean without drying it out. Massaging with this scrub stimulates blood flow to make for a healthy shine and releases the minty fresh scent. Go clean and green with this nature-powered product that provides the ultimate refresh.

Banana Truly Nourishing shampoo and conditioner ($19Â·95 each)

Feed your hair with the goodness of banana. This dynamic duo works wonders for your hair, truly nourishing it root to tip. The shampoo gently cleanses, followed by the deeply nourishing conditioner that leaves soft, shiny hair. With bananas sourced from Ecuador, you are sure to delve into the tropics with this fruity fusion pair.

Coconut oil (NZ$29Â·95)

Hair care is another one to add to the long list of things coconut oil is beneficial for. The Body Shop coconut oil is 100 per cent vegan and uses Samoan coconuts that are cold-pressed to release their divine coconut scent. This hair oil has multiple uses, including a rise-off pre-shampoo treatment, leave-in treatment, and it’s perfect for reviving dry ends. This coconut hair oil is highly nourishing and will have you saying ‘Bye-bye dry,’ leaving you with strong and silky-smooth hair.â€”Portia Gascoigne