Gabrielle Chanel fragrance introduced; Kristen Stewart to model in campaign

Chanel’s new fragrance takes its inspiration from the young Gabrielle, before she became known as Cocoby/August 22, 2017/0.50







Chanel has announced a new perfume, Gabrielle Chanel, with Kristen Stewart modelling in its campaign.

The perfume encapsulates the personality of Gabrielle, and the girl she was before she was known asÂ Coco.Â A scent of inspiration to remind women to follow their dreams and exert confidence, much like Gabrielle. Floral varieties are the core of the fragrance, composed with varying notes; ylang-ylang petals fused with white musk notes, and orange blossom boosted with the freshness of mandarin, grapefruit and a hint of blackcurrant. Tuberose is accentuated with milky sandalwood, and intensified jasmine adds a sting to the score.

An exceptional bottle has been made for an exceptional perfume. The thin-walled glass allows the fragrance to radiate, and not be masqueraded, like Gabrielle. The square shape and thin lines illustrates the iconic Chanel fragrance form, however, converging glass allows this unique bottle to reflect light from all facets. Chanel’s heritage is echoed through the matte lamÃ© colour of the label, inspired by Chanel haute couture.â€”Portia Gascoigne