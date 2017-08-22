Lucire


Oppo launches R11 in New Zealand, with sales beginning August 28


NEWS Oppo follows up its top-selling R9S with the R11, equipping it with dual 20 Mpixel cameras for professional quality
by Lucire staff/August 22, 2017/22.11



One of China’s fast selling smartphone brands, Oppo, has launched its flagship R11 in New Zealand, with dual 20 megapixel cameras (20 Mpixel and 16 Mpixel rear, 20 Mpixel front), a f/1Â·7 aperture, a 14-bit Qualcomm Spectra 160 ISP image processor, and a Snapdragon 660 platform. In lay terms, it’s one of the sharpest phones out there for mobile photography, nearing professional levels, retailing at NZ$769.
   The smartphone is smart, with photo software that adjusts exposure automatically because it can identify more than 100 scene settings. It also provides a more natural bokeh effect (the blurring of the out-of-focus parts of a photo).
   It has added security and encryption for mobile payments, a 5Â·5-inch screen, 4 Gbyte of RAM and 64 Gbyte storage, and you can insert up to a 256 Gbyte micro SD card. The 3,000 mAh battery has been optimized to last longer than in the previous Oppo R9.
   The earlier R9S was the best selling Android phone in the world in the first quarter of 2017 with 8Â·9 million units sold, according to Strategy Analytics.
   New Zealand sales begin August 28, retailing at PB Technologies, Noel Leeming, JB Hi-Fi, Two Degrees Mobile, and elsewhere.





Filed under: China, design, Lucire, New Zealand, photography

 

