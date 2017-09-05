Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Alessandra AmbrÃ³sio and daughter Anja front Jordache’s autumnâ€“winter 2017â€“18 campaign


NEWS The Brazilian model and her daughter together front Jordache’s latest campaign, recalling a retro vibe
by Lucire staff/September 5, 2017/22.46


Cass Bird

Alessandra AmbrÃ³sio and her nine-year-old daughter, Anja AmbrÃ³sio Mazur, together front Jordache’s women’s and girls’ collections, the first motherâ€“daughter duo to do so. The campaign has been shot by Cass Bird, styled by Kate Young, and art-directed by PSA Creative, and breaks in mid-September.
   With its 40th anniversary in 2018, the company says they have gone with a retro feel in the campaign, and the motherâ€“daughter bond is evident in many of the photographs.
   Jordache wants to recall its ‘fun-loving, disco history’ with its stretch denim fits, said its president, Liz Berlinger.
   â€˜This beautiful motherâ€“daughter duo reflects the iconic Jordache look: vibrant, playful and fun in a multi-generational way. Together, they represent not only one of the hottest faces in fashion but also the next generation of fashion,’ she added.
   Ambrosio said in a release, ‘Jordache is an iconic denim brand that speaks to a wide audience in a truly positive way. For me, to be able to shoot with my daughter and show her that we can work together and have fun only highlights my belief that women are creating more space and balance in their family and professional lives and also becoming more multi-dimensional. Doing it all in a pair of great jeans makes total sense!’

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Stella Maxwell models Karl Lagerfeld Paris autumnâ€“...
Karlie Kloss to model Topshopâ€™s springâ€“summe...
Iman, Tatjana Patitz, Elsa BenÃ­tez, Tara Lynn fron...
Ashley Graham releases limited-edition swimwear li...
Gigi Hadid poses naked for Stuart Weitzmanâ€™s...
Emily Ratajkowski leads DKNYâ€™s intimate appa...
Filed under: celebrity, culture, fashion, Lucire, modelling, New York, photography, tendances, trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 37
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow