Alessandra AmbrÃ³sio and daughter Anja front Jordache’s autumnâ€“winter 2017â€“18 campaign



Cass Bird

Alessandra AmbrÃ³sio and her nine-year-old daughter, Anja AmbrÃ³sio Mazur, together front Jordache’s women’s and girls’ collections, the first motherâ€“daughter duo to do so. The campaign has been shot by Cass Bird, styled by Kate Young, and art-directed by PSA Creative, and breaks in mid-September.

With its 40th anniversary in 2018, the company says they have gone with a retro feel in the campaign, and the motherâ€“daughter bond is evident in many of the photographs.

Jordache wants to recall its ‘fun-loving, disco history’ with its stretch denim fits, said its president, Liz Berlinger.

â€˜This beautiful motherâ€“daughter duo reflects the iconic Jordache look: vibrant, playful and fun in a multi-generational way. Together, they represent not only one of the hottest faces in fashion but also the next generation of fashion,’ she added.

Ambrosio said in a release, ‘Jordache is an iconic denim brand that speaks to a wide audience in a truly positive way. For me, to be able to shoot with my daughter and show her that we can work together and have fun only highlights my belief that women are creating more space and balance in their family and professional lives and also becoming more multi-dimensional. Doing it all in a pair of great jeans makes total sense!’