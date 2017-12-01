Lucire


As I-Pace draws near, Jaguar shows off a unique, electric-powered E-type


NEWS What happens when you bring one of motoring history’s most iconic shapes together with the latest electric power technology?
by Lucire staff/September 7, 2017/12.55



Maybe the electric Jaguar E-type in Andrew Niccol’s film In Time wasn’t so far-fetched after all.
   What happens when you take one of the most iconic shapes produced in motoring history and blend it with the latest technology? You might get something like the Jaguar E-type Zero, created by the team at Jaguar Land Rover Classic.
   Taking a classic E-type Series 1½, restoring it, then converting it to an electric drivetrain with modern instrumentation using parts from the upcoming I-Pace electric car, brings together the Jaguar’s stunning looks with modern performance.
   The bespoke electric powertrain develops 299 PS (220 kW), and 0–100 km/h takes 5·5 s, around a second quicker than an original Series 1 E-type. It achieves a real-world range of 270 km from the 40 kWh battery.
   The E-type Zero is being shown at the Jaguar Land Rover Tech Fest at Central St Martin’s from September 8 to 10.


The Jaguar E-type Zero: a classic, electrified by Lucire









Filed under: culture, design, environment, India, living, London, Lucire, technology, TV

 

