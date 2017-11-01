Lucire


In brief: H&M Foundation donates to south Asian flood victims; Trilogy commemorates 15 years


NEWS H&M Foundation helps Save the Children in the wake of the floods in south Asia; Trilogy celebrates 15 years in business with a new oil; and Fashion Television launches a channel specifically for Francophones
by Lucire staff/September 12, 2017/11.48

In a positive demonstration of corporate social responsibility, H&M Foundation has donated US$200,000 to the floods in India in Bangladesh, supporting the work of Save the Children. Currently, 1Â·3 million children are out of school, and 16,000 schoolsâ€”12,000 in India and 4,000 in Bangladeshâ€”have been damaged or destroyed.
   Elisabeth Dahlin, CEO of Save the Children Sweden, said, ‘Education is a critical factor in this kind of emergency response. Lost education jeopardizes the safety of children and can increase the risk of child labour and trafficking.’
   H&M’s donation is focused on education. ‘Hundreds of thousands of children could fall permanently out of the school system if education isnâ€™t prioritized in the relief efforts,’ said Diana Amini, Global Manager of H&M Foundation.
   Save the Children has set up temporary learning spaces so classes can resume, is distributing back-to-school kits with basic learning materials along with relief items including hygiene kits, food and water, and providing psychosocial support.
   Commemorating 15 years in business, Trilogy has announced a No. 15 Limited Edition Beauty Oil (left), using 15 of the finest plant oils from around the world, blended into a luxurious, clinically proven, anti-pollution super-seed oil for all skin types. The oil has antioxidants from rosehip, cherry, goji and baobab, blended with blackcurrant and mango oil, added kukui seed, macadamia nut, papaya, apricot kernel and grapeseed oils, and karanja, mustard seed, pistachio and passionflower to protect and promote healthy skin.
   Finally, Fashion Television will launch the Fashion Un channel in France, with global content as well as programming developed in-house specifically for French viewers. The channel will also roll out to all French-speaking territories, including Canada, Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Monaco, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the Congo, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Senegal, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Mauritius, RÃ©union, St-BarthÃ©lemy and New Caledonia.
   Shows will include Design Genius, Weekend Tour, Masters of Style, Fash-Back, and fashion week coverage.

Filed under: beauty, corporate social responsibility, culture, entertainment, fashion, India, living, Lucire, New Zealand, Paris, Sweden

 

