Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Ralph Lauren hosts a fall collection alongside his cars; Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid model


NEWS Ralph Lauren loves cars as much as he loves fashion, hosting a fall 2017 show at his private garage featuring some of his exotic collection
by Lucire staff/September 14, 2017/2.08


Ralph Lauren hosted an autumnâ€“winter 2017â€“18 show with a difference, from his garage at his private home in Bedford, NY, showcasing some of the most stunning exotic cars in his collection alongside his clothing designs.
   Diane Keaton, Jessica Chastain, Nina Dobrev, Katie Holmes, Kevin Love, and Armie Hammer were among the celebrities attending, while Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, among others, walked the catwalk inside Lauren’s expansiveâ€”and expensiveâ€”garage.
   The combined men’s (from Ralph Lauren’s Purple Label collection) and women’s show emphasized structure and quality, linking them to the hand-crafted shapes of, inter alia, classic Ferraris, Lamborghinis, a gull-wing Mercedes-Benz 300SL, an Aston Martin DB5 Volante, a Jaguar D-type, a 1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Gangloff drophead coupÃ©, and a 1938 Bugatti Type 57 Atlantic.
   â€˜I love cars,’ said Lauren. ‘I think cars are â€¦ art, I think the clothes are fashion, and I think mixing the cars and mixing fashion is exciting. The cars are an exciting part of our culture.
   â€˜People always want to come see the garage, and I thought it was an interesting time to do something different.’
   Lauren said originally he lacked the funds to buy a car, but his passion was fuelled from an early age. ‘I’m not a collector but I love the cars. And I bought cars because I wanted to drive them, and then I’d see another car and I wanted to drive that, and I didn’t know what to do with the car I bought in the first place, so I kept them all, and then all of a sudden I had a collection.
   â€˜They’re like children, they all have something else to say.’
   Celebrities like Chastain were enamoured with the car and fashion collections, with the actress having a preference for Lauren’s convertibles.
   Dobrev said of the evening, ‘[It was] so beautiful and stunning, the juxtaposition of cars and the classic element with this fashion edge. All the clothes were so structured and perfectly tailored like an antique car.’
   Lauren’s son, David, now chief innovation officer for the Ralph Lauren Corp., said, ‘Ralph Lauren always designs from the life he lives, and so it was very natural for him to take this collection and find a connection between the automobile and his love of fashion.’
   The collection was immediately available via his website, in flagship stores around the world, and select retail partners.


Ralph Lauren: his love of cars and fashion by Lucire


Ralph Lauren fall 2017 runway show highlights by Lucire


A close-up of Ralph Lauren’s car collection by Lucire

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Ralph Lauren talks to Oprah Winfrey in A-list fund...
News in brief: Chanelâ€™s Parisâ€“Salzburg colle...
Sunglass Hut previews Georgia May Jagger; Design C...
Lucire updates: emerging talent, a new social netw...
Festival de Cannes, day five: Sonam Kapoor, Mary J...
H&M stays positive with unisex denim line, fo...
Filed under: celebrity, culture, design, fashion, history, Lucire, modelling, New York, society, tendances, trend, TV

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 37
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow