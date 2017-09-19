Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Richard Quinn’s H&M Design Award collection pops with colour; H&M announces Wellington opening date


NEWS Central St Martinâ€™s MA grad Richard Quinn scoops the H&M Design Award 2017, and a collection jointly developed by him and the retailer goes on sale in October. Meanwhile, H&M announces the opening date for its third New Zealand store
by Lucire staff/September 19, 2017/22.43



Central St Martin’s MA graduate Richard Quinn (left) has won the 2017 H&M Design Award, and he has also created a collection that will be available at H&M’s London flagship store at Oxford Circus from October 5, and in selected online markets.
   Londoner Quinn, 26, designed a colourful collection that explored couture, 1950s and 1960s imagery, and 1960s upholstery, resulting in distinctive shapes, exaggerated silhouettes, and head-to-toe prints.
   His collection features a strapless ball gown inspired by Dior’s New Look, complete with corset and tulle inside and a balloon hemâ€”yet it pops with bright colours in a floral print. A floral-print suit, right down to gloves and boots, sparkles with colour and, surprisingly given the inspiration, modernity, while Quinn’s trench-coat design is oversized with 1980s’ padded shoulders and a rose-print lining.
   â€˜Throughout this whole experience, Iâ€™ve been encouraged by H&M to really hold true to my aesthetic and not water it down. I wanted to create intelligent pieces that people would want to wearâ€”and I think weâ€™ve done that,’ said Quinn.
   â€˜We believe that Richardâ€™s collection is a great combination of creativity, technical skills and ethical thinking, which has beautifully translated into outstanding pieces that are fashion-forward yet wearable and desirable,’ said Ann-Sofie Johannson, H&M’s creative adviser and the Award’s jury chair.
   The jury comprised Johansson with H&M’s long-serving creative adviser Margareta van den Bosch, The Business of Fashionâ€™s CEO and editor-in-chief Imran Amed, Style.com fashion director Yasmin Sewell, influencer-marketing firm Social Zooâ€™s creative director Pernille Teisbaek, and Azalle and Zanita Studio creative director Zanita Whittington.
   Meanwhile, H&M has given a date for its store opening in Wellington, New Zealand, at the Queensgate shopping centre of October 26. It will be the Swedish retailer’s third store in the country, following Sylvia Park in Auckland and the Crossing in Christchurch.
   The 2,700 mÂ² location will feature apparel, underwear and accessories in H&M’s Men, Women, Kids and Baby lines, and H&M Home.




Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
News in brief: British GQ hosts Men of the Year Aw...
In brief: Lily-Rose Depp at Planetarium premiÃ¨re; ...
News in brief: Hannah Jinkins wins H&M Design...
The Modist launches retail site for modest fashion...
Sustainability in brief: Living Natureâ€™s lip...
Idris Elba + Superdry Collection, comprising 250 m...
Filed under: design, fashion, London, Lucire, tendances, trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 37
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow