Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


In brief: Royal New Zealand Ballet announces The Piano for 2018; Angela Lindvall fronts Naked Princess


NEWS The coming year promises to be a brilliant one for the Royal New Zealand Ballet under new artistic director Patricia Barker; Angela Lindvall returns to model for LA-based boudoir label; Kate Hudson’s Fabletics brand announces a shoe line; and she’s not alone when it comes to celebrity-created fashion
by Lucire staff/September 21, 2017/1.49


Ross Brown

Above: The Royal New Zealand Ballet’s Abigail Boyle.

The Royal New Zealand Ballet has announced its 2018 programme, under new artistic director Patricia Barker, with four notable highlights. The Piano: the Ballet is a full-length work based on Jane Campion’s award-winning film, using the original score by Michael Nyman, and created by JiÃ¸Ã­ BubenÃ­Ã¨ek. The presentation is in association with the New Zealand Festival and the Auckland Arts Festival. Dancing with Mozart sees the RNZB present the first New Zealand performances of George Balanchine’s Divertimento No. 15 and JiÃ¸Ã­ KyliÃ¡n’s Petite Mort and Sechs TÃ¤nze, plus a new commission by Christchurch, New Zealand-born choreographer Corey Baker, all set to the music of Mozart. Strength and Grace: Women marks the 125th anniversary of womenâ€™s suffrage in New Zealand, and the RNZBâ€™s 65th birthday, with new commissions from female choreographers and curated by Baker; while the Ryman Healthcare Season of The Nutcracker is a new, traditional staging of the ballet nationally, for the first time since 2010.


John Russo

   Model Angela Lindvall, known for her international magazine covers in the 1990s and 2000s, is the face of Naked Princess’s fall 2017 campaign, promoting the company’s lingerie and loungewear. The fall collection, entitled Autumn Haze, features floral prints. LA-based photographer John Russo shot the campaign.
   Fabletics, co-founded by actress Kate Hudson, has extended into footwear, using the same principles as its main line: that all women can have an active, healthy lifestyle, regardless of their size. Eleven styles in total are forecast, with training shoes, slip-ons, booties, sneakers and high tops, made from lightweight materials and featuring faux suede finishes, zipper details and reflective accents. Prices begin at US$39Â·95, and the capsule shoe collection is available in the US, Australia, Canada, Germany, Spain, France, UK, and Netherlands, and online at Fabletics.com.
   While we’re on the subject of celebrities, actress Sarah Jessica Parker’s eponymous label, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, opened a stand-alone boutique at Bellagio Resort & Casino, Las Vegas last month, stocking her full collection of shoes, handbags and accessories. A boutique exclusive colour, Bellagio Blue, is available. The new retail presence is in the Promenade retail corridor, and open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. An earlier stand-alone boutique opened last year at MGM National Harbor in Maryland.


Jerry Metellus


Robert Stanzione/PEI

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Sunglass Hut previews Georgia May Jagger; Design C...
Festival de Cannes day 2: Deepika Padukone, Thylan...
Bed|StÃ¼ opens LA boutique: Kelli Berglund, Jaime K...
Lucireâ€™s Instagram round-up, January 24
Lucireâ€™s Instagram round-up, November 29
Festival de Cannes, day five: Sonam Kapoor, Mary J...
Filed under: celebrity, culture, entertainment, fashion, film, living, Los Angeles, Lucire, modelling, New Zealand, tendances, trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 37
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow