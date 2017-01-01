In brief: Royal New Zealand Ballet announces The Piano for 2018; Angela Lindvall fronts Naked Princess



Ross Brown

The Royal New Zealand Ballet has announced its 2018 programme, under new artistic director Patricia Barker, with four notable highlights. The Piano: the Ballet is a full-length work based on Jane Campion’s award-winning film, using the original score by Michael Nyman, and created by JiÃ¸Ã­ BubenÃ­Ã¨ek. The presentation is in association with the New Zealand Festival and the Auckland Arts Festival. Dancing with Mozart sees the RNZB present the first New Zealand performances of George Balanchine’s Divertimento No. 15 and JiÃ¸Ã­ KyliÃ¡n’s Petite Mort and Sechs TÃ¤nze, plus a new commission by Christchurch, New Zealand-born choreographer Corey Baker, all set to the music of Mozart. Strength and Grace: Women marks the 125th anniversary of womenâ€™s suffrage in New Zealand, and the RNZBâ€™s 65th birthday, with new commissions from female choreographers and curated by Baker; while the Ryman Healthcare Season of The Nutcracker is a new, traditional staging of the ballet nationally, for the first time since 2010.



John Russo

Model Angela Lindvall, known for her international magazine covers in the 1990s and 2000s, is the face of Naked Princess’s fall 2017 campaign, promoting the company’s lingerie and loungewear. The fall collection, entitled Autumn Haze, features floral prints. LA-based photographer John Russo shot the campaign.

Fabletics, co-founded by actress Kate Hudson, has extended into footwear, using the same principles as its main line: that all women can have an active, healthy lifestyle, regardless of their size. Eleven styles in total are forecast, with training shoes, slip-ons, booties, sneakers and high tops, made from lightweight materials and featuring faux suede finishes, zipper details and reflective accents. Prices begin at US$39Â·95, and the capsule shoe collection is available in the US, Australia, Canada, Germany, Spain, France, UK, and Netherlands, and online at Fabletics.com.

While we’re on the subject of celebrities, actress Sarah Jessica Parker’s eponymous label, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, opened a stand-alone boutique at Bellagio Resort & Casino, Las Vegas last month, stocking her full collection of shoes, handbags and accessories. A boutique exclusive colour, Bellagio Blue, is available. The new retail presence is in the Promenade retail corridor, and open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. An earlier stand-alone boutique opened last year at MGM National Harbor in Maryland.



Jerry Metellus



Robert Stanzione/PEI