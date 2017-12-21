Rihanna hosts Fenty Beauty launch to media and Instagrammers in Paris

Rihanna launches her line of beauty products, with Instagrammers and media receiving particular focusby/September 22, 2017/12.21

Dominique Charriau; Pascal Le Segretain

Available since September 8 in France, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna had its party in Paris on Thursday at the Jardin des Tuileries, hosted by the star herself, specifically for members of the press, make-up artists, and social media influencers.

The party was held in a tent at the Jardin, where guests received make-up consultations from Fenty’s Hector Espinal and James Kaliardos, along with their colleagues. The holiday 2017 Galaxy collection was also previewed.

Guests included Enjoy PhÅ“nix and Dalalid, whom between them have over six million Instagram followers, Olivier Bialobos, and the Sephora management team.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna was launched in partnership with Kendo Brands, an incubator for the LVMH group, and is available at Sephora and Sephora.fr; it retails in 17 countries in total. The collection includes highlighters, a primer, blotting powder, tools and other items.

The philosophy behind the brand was to be universal, with a wide range of products appealing to all skin types.