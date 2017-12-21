Rihanna hosts Fenty Beauty launch to media and Instagrammers in Paris

NEWS
Rihanna launches her line of beauty products, with Instagrammers and media receiving particular focus
by Lucire staff
/September 22, 2017/12.21
Dominique Charriau; Pascal Le Segretain
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A guest attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A guest attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Rihanna (R) poses with Kristine Walcott during the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Rihanna; Kristine Walcott
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Guests attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Rihanna
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Guests attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
during the World of WearableArt Opening Night 2017 at TSB Bank Arena on September 21, 2017 in Wellington, New Zealand.
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Guests attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A guest attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: (L-R) Guests attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A guest attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Rihanna
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A guest attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Rihanna (L) attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Rihanna
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Guests attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A guest attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: (L) Influencers Kenzasmg and her brother attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Kenzasmg
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Rihanna
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A guest attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Barbara Malewicz attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Barbara Malewicz
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Rihanna
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Sananas2106 attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Sananas2106
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A guest attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Rihanna (L) attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Rihanna
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: (R) Influencer Horia_insta and guest attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Horia_insta
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Guests attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A guest attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A guest attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Rihanna
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Guests attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Influencer Emmacakecup attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Emmacakecup
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A general view of atmosphere during the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Salima Aliani attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Salima Aliani
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Guests attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A general view of atmosphere during the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A general view of atmosphere during the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Rihanna
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A general view of atmosphere during the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A general view of atmosphere during the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Rihanna
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: (C) Rihanna poses with the Sephora managment team durring the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Rihanna
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: (C) Influencers Blackbeautybag and guests attend attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Blackbeautybag
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A guest attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Influencer Emmacakecup attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Emmacakecup
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Influencer Syanafromparis attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Syanafromparis
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Rihanna
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Guests attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Guests attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Sandrea26France attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Sandrea26France
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A guest attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: (L-R) Richard2609 and guest attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Richard2609
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A general view of atmosphere during the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Guests attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A general view of atmosphere during the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Guests attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Rihanna (C) attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Rihanna
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A general view of atmosphere during the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Guests attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Olivier Bialobos attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Olivier Bialobos
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Guests attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Guests attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A guest attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A guest attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Influencers Dalalid (R) and guest attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Dalalid
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A guest attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: (R-L) Fadela Mecheri and guest attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Fadela Mecheri
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: (CL) Rihanna poses with the Sephora managment team durring the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Rihanna
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Rihanna
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Guests attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A general view of atmosphere during the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Rihanna (L) attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Rihanna
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Guests attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A general view of atmosphere during the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: (L-R) Influencers Syanafromparis, Justinevrgr, Herapradel and Signecatseyes attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Syanafromparis; Justinevrgr; Herapradel; Signecatseyes
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A guest attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Guests attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Guests attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Rihanna (R) poses with Kristine Walcott during the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Rihanna; Kristine Walcott
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A guest attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Rihanna poses with lead makeup artist Hector from the Sephora pro team during the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Rihanna
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Guests attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Guests attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Influencer Revele_toi attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Revele_toi
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** Rihanna
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Guests attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: A guest attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Guests attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Guests attend the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Kenzasmg (R) attends the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) *** Local Caption *** kenzasmg
Available since September 8 in France, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna had its party in Paris on Thursday at the Jardin des Tuileries, hosted by the star herself, specifically for members of the press, make-up artists, and social media influencers.
The party was held in a tent at the Jardin, where guests received make-up consultations from Fenty’s Hector Espinal and James Kaliardos, along with their colleagues. The holiday 2017 Galaxy collection was also previewed.
Guests included Enjoy PhÅ“nix and Dalalid, whom between them have over six million Instagram followers, Olivier Bialobos, and the Sephora management team.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna was launched in partnership with Kendo Brands, an incubator for the LVMH group, and is available at Sephora and Sephora.fr; it retails in 17 countries in total. The collection includes highlighters, a primer, blotting powder, tools and other items.
The philosophy behind the brand was to be universal, with a wide range of products appealing to all skin types.
Also in Lucireâ€™s news section