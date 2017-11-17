Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Prince Harry kicks off Invictus Games in Toronto, awarding first medals in Jaguar Land Rover challenge


NEWS Jaguar Land Rover’s Driving Challenge was the first medal competition at the Invictus Games 2017 in Toronto, and Prince Harry attended and participated, awarding the prizes at the event
by Lucire staff/September 24, 2017/11.17



HRH Prince Harry kicked off the Invictus Games in Toronto on Saturday, welcoming the competitors and their families at the Air Canada Centre.
   He also met with the US First Lady, Melania Trump, who led her countryâ€™s delegation to the Games.
   The Prince founded the games for wounded active-duty and veteran service members. Some 550 are competing in the games, with competitions in archery, athletics, cycling, indoor rowing, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, wheelchair tennis and, for this year, golf.
   Jaguar Land Rover hosted a driving challengeâ€”the first medal competition in the Gamesâ€”where the Prince awarded medals, with Netherlands taking gold, Great Britain silver, and Denmark bronze.
   He also drove with five-year-old Daimy Gommers, the daughter of Dutch Invictus competitor Paul Gommers, in a miniature Land Rover.
   Teams from 13 countries participated in the challenge, which consisted of time trials in a Land Rover Discovery and a Jaguar F-type SVR.
   Media speculated whether Prince Harryâ€™s girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, would appear at her first public engagement during the first day of the Games, though it was not to be. Markle was at the opening ceremony, but sat quite far away from the Prince.








Invictus Games 2017: Jaguar Land Rover Driving… by Lucire


Prince Harry awards medals at Invictus Games… by Lucire


Prince Harry at the Invictus Games 2017 by Lucire

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Ellie Goulding launches Range Rover Velar into US ...
News in brief: Kristen Stewart behind the scenes f...
Jaguar launches E-Pace by breaking recordâ€”David Ga...
Cartier announces 2017 Womenâ€™s Initiative Aw...
Range Rover Velar launched at the Design Museum: J...
Lucy Lawless, Veronica Webb, Peyton List, Jazz Jen...
Filed under: celebrity, corporate social responsibility, living, Lucire, society, TV

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 37
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow