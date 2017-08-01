Lucire


In brief: Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty tour heads to Madrid; HunkemÃ¶ller launches Catwalk to Closet lingerie


NEWS Rihanna continues to promote her beauty brand, conceived by an LVMH incubator; while HunkemÃ¶ller launches a new limited-edition lingerie collection and releases more photos from its collaboration with German Instagrammer Pamela Reif
by Lucire staff/September 25, 2017/8.54

Rihanna made her way to the Cine Callao in Madrid to continue launching her Fenty Beauty brand, with make-up artists Priscilla Ono and James Kaliardos giving guests consultations. Guests could also enjoy themselves on a trampoline and an oversized Gloss Bomb Lip Gloss swing. VIPs at the event included Cindy Kimberly, Sweet California, Marta Nieto, Palomo Spain, MartiÃ±o Rivas, Adriana Boho, Angy FernÃ¡ndez, Lulu Figueroa, Gigi Vives, Natalia de Molina, Adriana Abenia, Vanessa Romero, Maya Hansen, and Ana Locking.
   HunkemÃ¶ller, meanwhile, has launched a limited-edition Catwalk to Closet range, with luxurious bras, G-strings, Brazilians and accessories. Special floral embroidery and a strictly limited supply distinguish this collection, and HunkemÃ¶ller points to its floral embroidered transparent skirt as a particular highlight.

   The company has also released further images from its collaboration with German blogger and Instagrammer Pamela Reif, shot at its launch. The lingerie collection, which launched last month, includes body suits, bralettes, bras and panties, using mesh, soft velvet and lace. Twenty-one-year-old Reif has a 3Â·1 million following on her account.





HunkemÃ¶ller.co.uk

