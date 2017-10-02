Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Etam stages 10th live show in Parisâ€”Emily Ratajkowski, Laury Thilleman, Jordan Barrett among VIPs


NEWS Etam held its 10th live show at the Ã‰cole des Beaux-Arts in Paris, with a celebrity audience including Lara Stone, Emily Ratajkowski, Laury Thilleman, Isabelle Adjani and Alain-Fabien Delon
by Lucire staff/October 2, 2017/19.04





Etam

As part of the events of Paris Fashion Week, lingerie brand Etam held its 10th live show at l’Ã‰cole des Beaux-Arts on the 26th, with audiences following the event closely on social media.
   The 80 models on the catwalk included Camille Rowe and Constance Jablonski, while the acts performing at the event were Joey Starr and Kool Shen of NTM (‘Seine-Saint-Denis-Style’ and ‘Ma Benz’), Gabriel-Kane (‘Lie to Me’), La femme (‘Sur la planche’), British singer Charli XCX (‘Boys’) and Anne-Marie (‘Ciao Adios’).
   Celebrities attending included Lara Stone, Emily Ratajkowski, Australian model Jordan Barrett, Etam chairman Laurent Milchior, actress Estelle LefÃ©bure, Isabelle Adjani, Guillaume Canet, Doria Tillier, Gilles Lellouche, OphÃ©lie Meunier, Audrey Pulvar, Jeanne Damas, Paula EchevarrÃ­a, interior designer Sarah Lavoine (accompanied by her son), Miss France 2011 Laury Thilleman, blogger and actress Caroline Receveur, Alain-Fabien Delon, Pierre Milchior and his wife Rachel, Clarins SA president Christian Courtin-Clarins and his wife Karine, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, Pauline de Drouas, Jacques-Antoine Granjon, Antoine Gallet, Miss France boss Sylvie Tellier, model and granddaughter of Sylvie Vartan Ilona Smet, entrepreneur and actress Hapsatou Sy, political adviser Mathieu Gallet, actress Capucine Anav, journalists Caroline Ithurbide and Boris Ehrgott, RTL boss Christopher Baldelli, actress Hiba Abouk, Laurent Solly, Etam president Marie Schott, politician Myriam el Khomri, designer Nicolas Fafiotte, Nieves Alvarez, TV presenter OphÃ©lie Meunier, Galeries Lafayette chairman Philippe HouzÃ©, TaÃ¯g Khris, and MC Nikos Aliagas.
   Etam presented five themes: Sexy Amazon, Vintage Festival, Delicious Asia, Sporty Girl and Queen of Pop.
   Etam says it reached 1Â·8 million via Instagram through its posts and 100,000 viewed the live content.

The catwalk show

Celebrity guests

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Etam celebrates centenary with lingerie show at Ce...
H&M stays positive with unisex denim line, fo...
Lucireâ€™s Instagram round-up, June 6: Natalia Vodia...
AmFAR Gala at Festival de Cannes day nine: Rita Or...
Festival de Cannes day 2: Deepika Padukone, Thylan...
Lily-Rose Depp announced as face of Chanel No. 5 l...
Filed under: celebrity, fashion, film, Lucire, modelling, Paris, tendances, trend, Web 2Â·0

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 37
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow