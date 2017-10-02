Etam stages 10th live show in Parisâ€”Emily Ratajkowski, Laury Thilleman, Jordan Barrett among VIPs

Etam held its 10th live show at the Ã‰cole des Beaux-Arts in Paris, with a celebrity audience including Lara Stone, Emily Ratajkowski, Laury Thilleman, Isabelle Adjani and Alain-Fabien Delonby/October 2, 2017/19.04









Etam

As part of the events of Paris Fashion Week, lingerie brand Etam held its 10th live show at l’Ã‰cole des Beaux-Arts on the 26th, with audiences following the event closely on social media.

The 80 models on the catwalk included Camille Rowe and Constance Jablonski, while the acts performing at the event were Joey Starr and Kool Shen of NTM (‘Seine-Saint-Denis-Style’ and ‘Ma Benz’), Gabriel-Kane (‘Lie to Me’), La femme (‘Sur la planche’), British singer Charli XCX (‘Boys’) and Anne-Marie (‘Ciao Adios’).

Celebrities attending included Lara Stone, Emily Ratajkowski, Australian model Jordan Barrett, Etam chairman Laurent Milchior, actress Estelle LefÃ©bure, Isabelle Adjani, Guillaume Canet, Doria Tillier, Gilles Lellouche, OphÃ©lie Meunier, Audrey Pulvar, Jeanne Damas, Paula EchevarrÃ­a, interior designer Sarah Lavoine (accompanied by her son), Miss France 2011 Laury Thilleman, blogger and actress Caroline Receveur, Alain-Fabien Delon, Pierre Milchior and his wife Rachel, Clarins SA president Christian Courtin-Clarins and his wife Karine, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, Pauline de Drouas, Jacques-Antoine Granjon, Antoine Gallet, Miss France boss Sylvie Tellier, model and granddaughter of Sylvie Vartan Ilona Smet, entrepreneur and actress Hapsatou Sy, political adviser Mathieu Gallet, actress Capucine Anav, journalists Caroline Ithurbide and Boris Ehrgott, RTL boss Christopher Baldelli, actress Hiba Abouk, Laurent Solly, Etam president Marie Schott, politician Myriam el Khomri, designer Nicolas Fafiotte, Nieves Alvarez, TV presenter OphÃ©lie Meunier, Galeries Lafayette chairman Philippe HouzÃ©, TaÃ¯g Khris, and MC Nikos Aliagas.

Etam presented five themes: Sexy Amazon, Vintage Festival, Delicious Asia, Sporty Girl and Queen of Pop.

Etam says it reached 1Â·8 million via Instagram through its posts and 100,000 viewed the live content.

