Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Gigi Hadid collaboration with Maybelline hits New Zealand in December


NEWS Two months after its launch, the Gigi Ã— Maybelline collection arrives in New Zealand for the summer
Filed by Lucire staff/October 23, 2017/23.10



The Gigi Ã— Maybelline limited-edition collection, which has already found success in the US and UK, will dÃ©but in New Zealand in December, exclusive to Farmers.
   The collaboration between Maybelline New York and Gigi Hadid, who has been the company’s face since 2015, saw the model curate the collection, which embraces the contrast between the US’s east and west coasts.
   The collection includes eye-shadow palettes and brushes, lipsticks, lip liners, mascara, primers, eye contour brushes, liquid strobe creams, and more, all to help achieve the West Coast Glow and East Coast Glam looks.
   There is an additional Jetsetter kit, a travel set that has two concealers, a lip balm in nude and pink, four eye-shadows, a coral blush, matte bronzer, a chrome highlighter, an applicator and mini-mascara.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
In brief: Eva HerzigovÃ¡ in Gerry Weber capsule; Il...
Victoria Beckham, EstÃ©e Lauder reveal campaign for...
Supermodel Kate Moss fronts KÃ©rastase Couture Styl...
At Cannes: Nicole Kidman in Francesco Scognamiglio...
Update: Absolut Unique hits New Zealand; CK One...
Sunglass Hut previews Georgia May Jagger; Design C...
Filed under: beauty, celebrity, Lucire, modelling, New York, New Zealand, trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 37
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow