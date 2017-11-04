Lucire


The Body Shop’s festive favourites have landed


NEWS The Body Shop has released its Christmas line-up, with new items and the return of two old favourites
Filed by Portia Gascoigne/October 25, 2017/11.04




Christmas has come early with the Body Shop’s festive collection that is making us jingle our bells with excitement! Frosted Plum, Vanilla Pumpkin and Frosted Berries are the scents for the silly season that will have you feeling fabulously festive. The Christmas-inspired designs are also super-cute and make for perfect presents.
   The Frosted Plum range is back by popular demand. Quintessentially Christmassy, this indulgent scent features ripe plum extract blended with pink peony and magnolia for a sweet, seasonal scent. The Frosted Plum softening body butter (200 ml, NZ$38Â·95; 50 ml NZ$15) will have you silky smooth this season with a 24-hour intense moisture hit, with plum extract from Turkey, a light, non-greasy formula that effortlessly sinks in, replenishing dry skin. The Frosted Plum shimmer mist (100 ml, NZ$45) is a gorgeous mist that creates an iridescent shimmer on your skin, making you truly shine this season. The scent is reminiscent of See by ChloÃ©, and is truly divine.Â This little gem is an ideal gift to give to friends and family that shine in your life, too.
   The new Vanilla Pumpkin range is a vanilla dream inspired by freshly baked Christmas goodies. This special-edition scent is luxurious with a unique blend of vanilla, tonka bean, hazelnut and maple syrup that not only smells delicious, but will work wonders for your skin. The Vanilla Pumpkin body butter (NZ$38Â·95) smells heavenly and is creamy but still light, to replenish and leave you with pumpkin-plump skin. The Vanilla Pumpkin hand cream (NZ$13Â·50) is the perfect Santa stocking gift, ideal to take on the go, leaving you soft and sweet-smelling wherever your festivities may take you.
   The Frosted Berries range is back, too, to add to the festive favourites. The Frosted Berries shower gel is enriched with cranberry seed oil from North America and red berries, as well as notes of creamy white flowers and sweet vanilla that create a fresh and fruity harmony, while keeping you squeaky clean.â€”Portia Gascoigne


Filed under: beauty, London, Lucire, New Zealand

 

