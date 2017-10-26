Doutzen Kroes models HunkemÃ¶ller’s latest luxury lingerie, on sale now







HunkemÃ¶ller has released images of its latest lingerie collection, starring Doutzen Kroes, who has been the official face of the brand since last autumn.

Kroes poses in a luxury boudoir setting, with lingerie to match. The newest Doutzen’s Stories collection features intricate lace detailing with a monochrome palette. The company says the designs hark back to Hollywood’s golden era.

HunkemÃ¶ller was founded in 1886 in the Netherlands, Kroes’s home country, and is sold in continental Europe, the UK, and the Middle East.

Kroes has collaborated with HunkemÃ¶ller on the Doutzen’s Stories lingerie collection, as well as Doutzen’s Sport Stories sportswear and Doutzen’s Summer Stories swimwear.

The collection is available from Hunkemoller.co.uk from October 27 at midnight BST. The company offers designs from an AA to an H cup, as well as its HKMX sports brand, the Noir Collection, Private Collection, a blogger-led collaboration, and the three Doutzen’s Stories lines.

A behind-the-scenes teaser video was released by the company earlier this week.









