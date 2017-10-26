Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Doutzen Kroes models HunkemÃ¶ller’s latest luxury lingerie, on sale now


NEWS Doutzen Kroes, HunkemÃ¶ller’s official face since September 2016, models the brand’s latest, luxury lingerie, with a nod to old Hollywood glamour
Filed by Lucire staff/October 26, 2017/23.05




HunkemÃ¶ller has released images of its latest lingerie collection, starring Doutzen Kroes, who has been the official face of the brand since last autumn.
   Kroes poses in a luxury boudoir setting, with lingerie to match. The newest Doutzen’s Stories collection features intricate lace detailing with a monochrome palette. The company says the designs hark back to Hollywood’s golden era.
   HunkemÃ¶ller was founded in 1886 in the Netherlands, Kroes’s home country, and is sold in continental Europe, the UK, and the Middle East.
   Kroes has collaborated with HunkemÃ¶ller on the Doutzen’s Stories lingerie collection, as well as Doutzen’s Sport Stories sportswear and Doutzen’s Summer Stories swimwear.
   The collection is available from Hunkemoller.co.uk from October 27 at midnight BST. The company offers designs from an AA to an H cup, as well as its HKMX sports brand, the Noir Collection, Private Collection, a blogger-led collaboration, and the three Doutzen’s Stories lines.
   A behind-the-scenes teaser video was released by the company earlier this week.





Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
In brief: Eva HerzigovÃ¡ in Gerry Weber capsule; Il...
Doutzen Kroes launches sportswear collection as pa...
Doutzen Kroes is new HunkemÃ¶ller brand ambassador,...
In brief: Royal New Zealand Ballet announces The P...
Doutzen Kroes and HunkemÃ¶ller launch wanderlust-th...
Baz Luhrmannâ€™s The Secret Life of Flowers fi...
Filed under: celebrity, fashion, London, Lucire, modelling, tendances, trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 37
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow