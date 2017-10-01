Raf Simons, Reese Witherspoon honoured as WSJ Magazine Innovators

Marc Jacobs presented the fashion award to Raf Simons, while Diane von FÃ¼rstenberg presented the entertainment one to Reese Witherspoon, at the Museum of Modern Art in New YorkFiled by/November 2, 2017/10.56

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Reese Witherspoon attends the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 1, 2017 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon attend the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 1, 2017 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Models Constance Jablonski and Martha Hunt attend the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 1, 2017 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Joe Jonas attends the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 1, 2017 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Model Constance Jablonski attends the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 1, 2017 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Diane Von Furstenberg presents an award onstage to Reese Witherspoon during the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 1, 2017 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Magician Dan White performs onstage with model Karlie Kloss the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 1, 2017 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Model Joan Smalls attends the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 1, 2017 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Dancer Maddie Ziegler attends the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 1, 2017 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Gwyneth Paltrow attends the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 1, 2017 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Editor in Chief of WSJ. Magazine Kristina Oâ€™Neill and WSJ. Magazine Publisher Anthony Cennane attend the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 1, 2017 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Naomi Campbell attends the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 1, 2017 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Models Karlie Kloss and Naomi Campbell attend the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 1, 2017 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Model Martha Hunt attends the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 1, 2017 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Model Karlie Kloss attends the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 1, 2017 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Gwyneth Paltrow and Editor in Chief of WSJ. Magazine Kristina Oâ€™Neill attends the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 1, 2017 in New York City.

News Corporation’s WSJ Magazine honoured Raf Simons (fashion), Reese Witherspoon (entertainment), Roman and Williams (design), Ryan Heffington (performing arts), Musical.ly (technology), Mark Bradford (art), and Diller Scofidio + Renfro (architecture) at an awards’ ceremony for its November ‘Innovators’ issue at the Museum of Modern Art in New York on Wednesday. The 2011 design winner, Joris Laarman, designed the award each winner received.

Cartier, Flexjet and Autograph Collection sponsored the event. Naomi Campbell, Karlie Kloss, Maddie Ziegler, Constance Jablonski and Martha Hunt were among the VIPs in the 200-strong audience.

It is the seventh year of the awards. The issue goes on sale November 4 in the US, and internationally on November 5. Each recipient is profiled at the magazine’s website.

Witherspoon, who won her award for her acting, production franchise, and lifestyle brand, received her award from Diane von FÃ¼rstenberg. Marc Jacobs presented the fashion award to Raf Simons, honoured for his ‘thought-provoking yet lyrical work,’ while Gwyneth Paltrow presented to Roman and Williams’ Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch for their design work, which includes the Metropolitan Museum of Art as a client. Maddie Ziegler presented the performing arts’ award to Ryan Heffington, who choreographed The OA, Baby Driver, and Sia’s ‘Chandelier’ video. Chinese social media site Musical.ly, founded by Luyu Yang and Alex Zhu, sees millions of teenagers post videosâ€”Joe Jonas presented the technology award to them. Mark Bradford, who presented at the 57th Biennale di Venezia and is preparing to exhibit a 400 ft painting, received his art award from Glenn Lowry, while Roni Horn presented the architecture award to Diller Scofidio + Renfro, the New York firm led by Elizabeth Diller, Ricardo Scofidio, Charles Renfro and Benjamin Gilmartin.