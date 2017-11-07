Mr Porter launches Mr P. own label; the Daily Edited has a New Zealand pop-up for one day only





Mr Porter has announced its own label, Mr P., débuting today (November 7) on its website.

The collection will feature core staples, with five limited-edition capsules per year. Their muses for this first capsule are the School of London artists of the 1960s. The collection comprises 53 items, including 24 available year-round and 29 as part of the capsule. Stand-outs the company has identified are: 15-gauge cashmere knitwear; modernized Oxford shirts; Japanese selvedge denim; and single- and double-breasted overcoats in virgin wool and cashmere blends. The majority is made in Italy, with select items from Portugal, and the denim from Japan. Prices range from £55 for the T-shirts, to £875 for the capsule leather aviator jacket. International buyers can expect to pay more to cover shipping, and Mr Porter’s website adjusts accordingly based on the visitor’s IP.

The next limited-edition Mr P. capsules launch in February and April, with shoes and accessories débuting for autumn–winter 2018–19. The collection can be found at www.mrporter.com/mrp.

Meanwhile, the Daily Edited will have an Auckland pop-up store in Ponsonby for one day only this week, on Saturday at the Shelter, 78 Mackelvie Street. The Daily Edited’s collection will feature phone and laptop cases, pouches, clutches, wallets, and more. Its monogram service will also be available.

The Shelter will also reveal its 2017 ‘Ultimate Gift Edit’, with items from Issey Miyake Home, Hale Mercantile Co., Japan’s An Astute Assembly, Marmoset Found, Muuto, Kreafunk, Mad et Len, Native Union, and others.

The Shelter is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday.