Chrissy Teigen, Freida Pinto, Zendaya, Ashley Graham, ChloÃ« Moretz among celebs at Forevermark launch

Forevermark launches two collections at Chelsea, NYC event, one for the holiday season, and a collaboration with Jade Trau for 2018







Forevermark launched its Tribute collection in Chelsea, New York City, with celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen, Zendaya, Ashley Graham, Freida Pinto, ChloÃ« Moretz, Coco Rocha, Halima Aden, and Arizona Muse attending, and DJ Alexandra Richards performing.

The new collection sees layered pendants, stackable rings and drop earrings with multiple Forevermark diamonds, set in 18 ct white, yellow and rose gold.

The collection is supported by a television commercial that dÃ©buted on November 6, running till Christmas, with supporting media. It is available now at participating jewellers.

The company also showed off a collaboration with designer Jade Trau, dubbed the Forevermark Ã— Jade Trau Alchemy collection. Trau is a fifth-generation diamantaire, who wanted to create a collection that evoked the same draw she had to diamonds at a young age. This collection will retail from early 2018.