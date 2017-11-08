Lucire


Chrissy Teigen, Freida Pinto, Zendaya, Ashley Graham, ChloÃ« Moretz among celebs at Forevermark launch


NEWS Forevermark launches two collections at Chelsea, NYC event, one for the holiday season, and a collaboration with Jade Trau for 2018
Filed by Lucire staff/November 8, 2017/23.27




Top: From the Forevermark Tribute collection. Above: Launching 2018, part of the Forevermark Ã— Jade Trau Alchemy collection.

Forevermark launched its Tribute collection in Chelsea, New York City, with celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen, Zendaya, Ashley Graham, Freida Pinto, ChloÃ« Moretz, Coco Rocha, Halima Aden, and Arizona Muse attending, and DJ Alexandra Richards performing.
   The new collection sees layered pendants, stackable rings and drop earrings with multiple Forevermark diamonds, set in 18 ct white, yellow and rose gold.
   The collection is supported by a television commercial that dÃ©buted on November 6, running till Christmas, with supporting media. It is available now at participating jewellers.
   The company also showed off a collaboration with designer Jade Trau, dubbed the Forevermark Ã— Jade Trau Alchemy collection. Trau is a fifth-generation diamantaire, who wanted to create a collection that evoked the same draw she had to diamonds at a young age. This collection will retail from early 2018.

Filed under: celebrity, design, fashion, Lucire, New Zealand, tendances, trend, TV

 

