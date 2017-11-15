Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

A glimpse into Â£140 million of Ferraris at the Design Museum’s Ferrari: under the Skin exhibition


NEWS Previewed in Lucire in September, the Design Museum has opened the doors on its exhibition commemorating 70 years of Ferrari. And what a collection resides within
Filed by Lucire staff/November 15, 2017/20.25





Luke Hayes

As revealed in Lucire in September, the Design Museum has opened its exhibition celebrating Ferrari’s 70th anniversary, called Ferrari: under the Skin. We can now see inside the exhibition and some of the most coveted Ferrari models in history.
   The cars are worth Â£140 million. The exhibits include original drawings, and Enzo Ferrari’s driving licence. As noted in September, There is an exact replica of the first Ferrari, the 1947 125 S, built in 1987; a 1950 166 MM; a 1952 500 F2 racing car, the type that took the Formula 1 championship in 1952 and 1953; a 1957 250 GT chassis; a 1957 250 GT cabriolet formerly owned by British racing driver Peter Collins; a 1960 250 GT Berlinetta passo corto short-wheelbase, driven by Stirling Moss in the 1960 Tourist Trophy; a 1961 250 GT Berlinetta passo corto â€˜Sperimentaleâ€™, regarded as a transition between the 250 GT and 250 GTO; a 1962 250 GTO, possibly Ferrariâ€™s most iconic model masterminded by Giotto Bizzarrini, and which won the over-2000 cmÂ³ class of the FIAâ€™s International Championship for GT Manufacturers in 1962, 1963 and 1964; a 1967 275 GTB/4; a 1973 365 GTB/4, usually referred to as the Daytona; a 1986 Testarossa Spider commissioned by Fiat boss Gianni Agnelli; a 1988 F40 owned by Pink Floydâ€™s Nick Mason; a 2000 F1-2000 driven by Michael Schumacher; and a 2016 LaFerrari Aperta owned by Gordon Ramsay, which blends hybrid and Formula 1 technology.
   The exhibition runs till April 15, 2018. The Design Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the last admission at 5 p.m. Cost of entry is Â£18 for an adult, Â£29Â·30 for a family of one adult with three children; Â£41 for a family of two adults and three children; Â£9 for a child aged six to fifteen; and children under six and members enter free. An exhibition catalogue will be available in the Design Museum Shop for Â£39Â·95.













Luke Hayes

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
The Design Museum hosts Ferrari 70th anniversary e...
Grand Prix photography exhibition opens at Getty I...
Isabella Blow: Fashion Galore! exhibition opens to...
Steve McQueenâ€™s Le Mans to be celebrated at ...
Special features to kick off Lucireâ€™s 20th anniver...
Fashion Cities Africa gives a snapshot of four cit...
Filed under: celebrity, culture, design, history, living, London, Lucire, publishing, travel, Volante

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 37
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow