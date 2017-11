Felicity Jones is ClÃ© de Peau BeautÃ©’s new face; campaign breaks January 2018

Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

Felicity Jones (BAFTA and Academy Award nominee for her role as Jane Hawking in The Theory of Everything; and Jyn Erso in Rogue One: a Star Wars Story) is Clé de Peau Beauté’s latest spokeswoman, with her first appearance scheduled for January 2018.

Jones succeeds Amanda Seyfried, who has represented the Shiseido Group brand since 2011.

The new campaign for spring–summer 2018 has been photographed by David Sims over two days in London, breaking in Asia, the US, Canada, Russia, and travel retail. Jones will appear in launch events globally, commencing in Los Angeles in January.

Yukari Suzuki, brand director of Clé de Peau Beauté said, ‘A crucial element of Clé de Peau Beauté is to help customers feel that our brand belongs in their lives. Felicity is aspirational, yet highly relatable, which makes her the ideal face of Clé de Peau Beauté. She embodies the brand’s DNA: intelligent, uncompromising and exquisite. Her passion and incredible dedication to her craft have allowed her to make an impact on the world and those around her.’

Jones said, ‘It’s important to me that my values align with any brand I’m affiliated with. Clé de Peau Beauté made it clear that they approached me because of my principles and dedication. I’m so proud of the spring–summer 2018 campaign and cannot wait to unveil it to the world.’

She will next appear in a bio-pic on US Supreme Court associate justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, On the Basis of Sex, and in an adaptation of Swan Lake, directed by Luca Guadagnino.