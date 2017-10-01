Lucire


Felicity Jones is ClÃ© de Peau BeautÃ©’s new face; campaign breaks January 2018


NEWS British actress Felicity Jones has been chosen to represent Shiseido’s prestige brand as its new ‘global ambassador’
Filed by Lucire staff/November 15, 2017/10.52



Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

Felicity Jones (BAFTA and Academy Award nominee for her role as Jane Hawking in The Theory of Everything; and Jyn Erso in Rogue One: a Star Wars Story) is ClÃ© de Peau BeautÃ©â€™s latest spokeswoman, with her first appearance scheduled for January 2018.
   Jones succeeds Amanda Seyfried, who has represented the Shiseido Group brand since 2011.
   The new campaign for springâ€“summer 2018 has been photographed by David Sims over two days in London, breaking in Asia, the US, Canada, Russia, and travel retail. Jones will appear in launch events globally, commencing in Los Angeles in January.
   Yukari Suzuki, brand director of ClÃ© de Peau BeautÃ© said, ‘A crucial element of ClÃ© de Peau BeautÃ© is to help customers feel that our brand belongs in their lives. Felicity is aspirational, yet highly relatable, which makes her the ideal face of ClÃ© de Peau BeautÃ©. She embodies the brandâ€™s DNA: intelligent, uncompromising and exquisite. Her passion and incredible dedication to her craft have allowed her to make an impact on the world and those around her.’
   Jones said, ‘Itâ€™s important to me that my values align with any brand Iâ€™m affiliated with. ClÃ© de Peau BeautÃ© made it clear that they approached me because of my principles and dedication. Iâ€™m so proud of the springâ€“summer 2018 campaign and cannot wait to unveil it to the world.’
   She will next appear in a bio-pic on US Supreme Court associate justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, On the Basis of Sex, and in an adaptation of Swan Lake, directed by Luca Guadagnino.

Filed under: beauty, celebrity, film, Los Angeles, Lucire, modelling, photography

 

