Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Gigi Hadid and Stuart Weitzman collaborate on two new shoe designs


NEWS Gigi Hadid is not only the face of Stuart Weitzman, she has collaborated on two new pointed-toe mule designs for the brand
Filed by Lucire staff/November 15, 2017/22.55




Top: Stuart Weitzman creative director, Giovanni Morelli, with Gigi Hadid. Above: The Stuart Weitzman Eyelove collection.

Model Gigi Hadid has collaborated on two more shoe designs with Stuart Weitzman, pointed-toe mules dubbed the Eyelove and Eyelovemore.
   A promotional film called The Season of Living, starring Hadid and directed by Cameron Duddy, has dÃ©buted to promote the mules at Stuart Weitzman’s website.
   The designs are inspired by the “evil eye”, and the symbol appears on the shoes, with Eyelove bearing a single symbol on the right foot, while Eyelovemore has a multi-eye pattern.
   Hadid said, ‘I’ve really been into slides lately and wanted a pair that can take me into fallâ€”no more cold toes! The evil eye is a powerful symbol meant to protect those who wear it from negative energies. It’s emotionally comforting and beautiful and captivating to look at. The bright colours are fun and remind me why we designed these shoesâ€”they represent our commitment to build three additional schools with Pencils of Promise. Look good, do good.’
   Eyelove, retailing at US$498, comes in ballet suede and deep indigo suede, and Eyelovemore, priced at US$598, in frosted suede. The toe box is lined with shearling.
   Stuart Weitzman has pledged US$105,000 to Pencils of Promise to build three schools in autumnâ€“winter 2017â€“18, one each in Ghana, Guatemala and Laos.
   The Gigi mules were the first projects for Stuart Weitzman’s new creative director, Giovanni Morelli. They are available at Stuart Weitzman retailers and websites, and at Moda Operandi and Lane Crawford.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Gigi Hadid poses naked for Stuart Weitzmanâ€™s...
Lucy Lawless, Veronica Webb, Peyton List, Jazz Jen...
H&M launches M.I.A.â€™s â€˜Rewear Itâ€™...
Kiplingâ€™s Always On, as are our springâ€“summe...
In brief: Eva HerzigovÃ¡ in Gerry Weber capsule; Il...
Alessandra AmbrÃ³sio and daughter Anja front Jordac...
Filed under: celebrity, corporate social responsibility, fashion, modelling, New York, tendances, trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 37
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow