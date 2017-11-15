Gigi Hadid and Stuart Weitzman collaborate on two new shoe designs

Gigi Hadid is not only the face of Stuart Weitzman, she has collaborated on two new pointed-toe mule designs for the brandFiled by/November 15, 2017/22.55







Model Gigi Hadid has collaborated on two more shoe designs with Stuart Weitzman, pointed-toe mules dubbed the Eyelove and Eyelovemore.

A promotional film called The Season of Living, starring Hadid and directed by Cameron Duddy, has dÃ©buted to promote the mules at Stuart Weitzman’s website.

The designs are inspired by the “evil eye”, and the symbol appears on the shoes, with Eyelove bearing a single symbol on the right foot, while Eyelovemore has a multi-eye pattern.

Hadid said, ‘I’ve really been into slides lately and wanted a pair that can take me into fallâ€”no more cold toes! The evil eye is a powerful symbol meant to protect those who wear it from negative energies. It’s emotionally comforting and beautiful and captivating to look at. The bright colours are fun and remind me why we designed these shoesâ€”they represent our commitment to build three additional schools with Pencils of Promise. Look good, do good.’

Eyelove, retailing at US$498, comes in ballet suede and deep indigo suede, and Eyelovemore, priced at US$598, in frosted suede. The toe box is lined with shearling.

Stuart Weitzman has pledged US$105,000 to Pencils of Promise to build three schools in autumnâ€“winter 2017â€“18, one each in Ghana, Guatemala and Laos.

The Gigi mules were the first projects for Stuart Weitzman’s new creative director, Giovanni Morelli. They are available at Stuart Weitzman retailers and websites, and at Moda Operandi and Lane Crawford.