Designer Trish Peng and florist Melissa Connor collaborate for New Zealand Flowers’ Week







Tom Hollow

Designer Trish Peng has teamed up with the National Flower Promotion Group to celebrate New Zealand Flowers’ Week this week. A korowai was (traditional Māori cloak) covered in lilies by Melissa Connor of Melissa Jane Flower Studio, and paired with Trish Peng’s Hope gown.

The concept originated with Connor, who first created the sketch that saw traditional culture mixed with bridal.

â€˜Flowers are intoxicating and diverse in their beauty as a universally accepted representation of femininity and beauty. Translating that into gowns which celebrate women at their finest, imbuing a deep sense of beauty and elegance was a creative process that I enjoyed immensely,’ said Peng.

The campaign shots were taken by Tom Hollow of Hollow & Co. on October 25â€“6.

The designer recently showed a wedding dress at New Zealand Fashion Week made from 12 types of flowers, which lived only for three hours out of water.