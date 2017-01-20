Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Designer Trish Peng and florist Melissa Connor collaborate for New Zealand Flowers’ Week


NEWS Melissa Connor, of Melissa Jane Flower Studio, crafted a korowai covered in flowers, paired with one of Trish Peng’s wedding gowns
Filed by Lucire staff/November 20, 2017/1.20





Tom Hollow

Designer Trish Peng has teamed up with the National Flower Promotion Group to celebrate New Zealand Flowers’ Week this week. A korowai was (traditional Māori cloak) covered in lilies by Melissa Connor of Melissa Jane Flower Studio, and paired with Trish Peng’s Hope gown.
   The concept originated with Connor, who first created the sketch that saw traditional culture mixed with bridal.
   â€˜Flowers are intoxicating and diverse in their beauty as a universally accepted representation of femininity and beauty. Translating that into gowns which celebrate women at their finest, imbuing a deep sense of beauty and elegance was a creative process that I enjoyed immensely,’ said Peng.
   The campaign shots were taken by Tom Hollow of Hollow & Co. on October 25â€“6.
   The designer recently showed a wedding dress at New Zealand Fashion Week made from 12 types of flowers, which lived only for three hours out of water.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Collective thinking puts Starfish on the catwalk
Miranda Brown has winter sorted as she launches he...
In brief: Deadly Ponies Manâ€™s 2017 latest; V...
Huawei, Zambesi team up to launch P10 phones in Ne...
Allbirds releases limited-edition Wool Runner, tea...
New Zealand Fashion Week autumnâ€“winter 2015, day t...
Filed under: ecology, environment, fashion, Lucire, New Zealand

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 37
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow