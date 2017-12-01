Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Aston Martin releases new-generation Vantage, with clear design links to James Bond’s DB10


NEWS Aston Martin’s new Vantage has clear design links to the James Bond Spectre DB10, but is far more aggressive, with technology that brings the entry-level model bang up to date, at long last
Filed by Jack Yan/November 21, 2017/12.51


Aston Martin has taken the wraps off its latest Vantage, which replaces the entry-level V8 Vantage that has been with us since 2005. The stunning new model, with the lowest-positioned Aston Martin grille, takes the muscular, modern design language that was seen on the silver screen on the Aston Martin DB10 in the James Bond movie Spectre, and adds even more aggression and modernity.
   At the front is the lowest-positioned Aston Martin grille ever, and it’s not hard to see the relationship the production car has with the Bond car, including the slim LED headlights. At the rear, the shapes are related but the Vantage’s is far more pronounced, featuring distinctive, ultra-slim LED taillights, and a large, aggressive diffuser, aiding aerodynamics. The car is characterized by its muscular flanks and short overhangs, and the large side gills—which are functional and help remove air pressure from the front wheelarches to create downforce—also give it a distinctive appearance. While it shares certain aspects of its design language with the more expensive DB11, it has an identity of its own, and signals that it’s a more raw, taut sports car.
   Aston Martin sees the V8 Vantage as a more credible alternative to the Lamborghini Huracán and Porsche 911.
   The latest model has been designed around the AMG four-litre twin-turbo V8 already seen in the DB11, but tuned to generate additional torque (maximum of 685 Nm). Power, delivered through the rear wheels, is at 510 PS, with CO2 output at 245 g/km. Aston Martin says the Vantage has 50–50 weight distribution.
   Inside, Aston Martin promises a lower driving position, which has helped improve interior room and headroom. Gone is the straight push-button row of buttons for the gearshift; the buttons have now been reorganized into a triangular pattern below the air-conditioning controls, though sadly Aston Martin hasn’t bothered with a bespoke typeface like some of its rivals—the use of Arial continues to disappoint. An eight-inch touchscreen brings Aston Martin’s infotainment systems bang into the 2010s—this had been one of the outgoing model’s biggest issues, given its mid-2000s origins.
   What the V8 Vantage did have, and drivers always enjoyed, was its exhaust note, something that the company says it has tuned the new car to give.
   This time, the eight-speed ZF automatic transmission is standard, taking the Vantage to a top speed of 314 km/h (195 mph), with a 0–100 km/h time of 3·7 s. The paddle shifts are more optimally placed, with a more satisfying feel.
   There is also dynamic torque vectoring and an electronic rear differential that’s linked to the Vantage’s electronic stability control system, promising more agility as well as straight-line stability.
   Structurally, the Vantage has a new bonded aluminium body frame related to that of the DB11.
   Aston Martin currently has no plans to offer a hybrid version of the Vantage.
   The Vantage goes on sale now, with a UK list price of £120,900, €154,000 in Germany, and US$149,995 in the US. Deliveries begin in the second quarter of 2018.

Also in Lucire’s news section
Aston Martin shows DB11 at Salon de Genève: the da...
Aston Martin premières film on its Spectre James B...
Ofﬁcial photos and video: Jaguar launches F-type c...
Range Rover Velar launched at the Design Museum: J...
Aston Martin reveals Vanquish Zagato, with product...
Jaguar launches second-generation XF saloon: light...
Filed under: design, film, living, London, Lucire, technology

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 37
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow