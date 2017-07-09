Lucire


They’re not just making this up


NEWS The 2017 Make-up Show in Los Angeles salutes pioneer Kevin Aucoin and spotlights brands poised to make their own mark, observes Jody Miller
Filed by Jody Miller/November 25, 2017/7.09





Jody Miller

For the ninth consecutive year, the garment district in downtown Los Angeles traded in its designer duds for lipstick, lashes and eye-shadows in colours you never knew existed. From November 2 to 4, the California Market Center played host to the annual Make-up Show Los Angeles where professionals from all facets of the make-up industry explored, dabbed, dipped, experimented, and learned about the latest trends, tricks and business savvy from industry experts.
   Apart from the full schedule of workshops, demos and lectures which featured their first-ever Make-up Play Area, Friday nightâ€™s Beauty Brunch was the show stand-out. After schmoozing with celebrity make-up artists while sipping cocktails and healthy bites, guests were treated to a special screening of Larger Than Life: the Kevyn Aucoin Story. The documentary is an emotionally moving portrayal of the life of an extraordinary artist and human being, and a must-see for anyone willing to take a journey into the realm of a modern visionary.
   The main showroom floor was ablaze Saturday and Sunday with the most highly recognized brands in the industry: Smashbox, Urban Decay, Makeup Forever, Senna, Youngblood, Charlotte Tilbury, Nyx, Temptu Embryolisse, and countless more. With contour and highlighting still all the rage, primers were more important than ever with Danessa Myricks and Veil Cosmetics launching make-up primers with skin care benefits that impart a halo-like glow. For opulently untimid lashes, Brazen Mascara by Mehron should be on your next make-up-haul list.

Jody Miller

The power of the plant
Now, we move from make-up mayhem in downtown Los Angeles to Ivory at the Mondrian Hotel on the Sunset Strip where Koreaâ€™s premier skin care brand, Sulwhasoo, treated media VIP to a sneak peak of their latest product. Sulwhasoo has mastered a legacy of Asian herbal medicine and wisdom that many upstart brands attempt to imitate but can never duplicate.
   The Concentrated Renewing Ginseng Mask is the latest in a legacy that utilizes the anti-ageing and restorative power of artisan-harvested ginseng. A creamy mask with an innovative Double Wrapping Sheet delivers the astonishing benefits of the best selling Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream EX in an intense and elegant mask formula for instantly more luminous and firm skin.â€”Jody Miller, Correspondent




Jody Miller

Filed under: beauty, Los Angeles, Lucire, trend

 

