Victoria’s Secretâ€“Balmain collection, VS Ã— Balmain, goes on sale

Olivier Rousteing’s signature is evident in the latest collection, first shown in ShanghaiFiled by Lucire staff/November 30, 2017/2.01



Russell James

The Victoria’s Secret Balmain collaboration, designed by Olivier Rousteing, has now gone on sale after being shown publicly at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

Called VS Ã— Balmain, the 22-piece collection was first publicly modelled by Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio and Josephine Skriver.

Rousteing’s edgy signature is evident on the designs. The collection comprises bras, panties, lingerie, T-shirts and handbags, with details such as tartan prints, graffiti graphics and Swarovski crystals.

The collection is now available at select Victoria’s Secret stores and online at victoriassecret.com.





















