Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Victoria’s Secretâ€“Balmain collection, VS Ã— Balmain, goes on sale


NEWS Olivier Rousteing’s signature is evident in the latest collection, first shown in Shanghai
Filed by Lucire staff/November 30, 2017/2.01



Russell James

The Victoria’s Secret Balmain collaboration, designed by Olivier Rousteing, has now gone on sale after being shown publicly at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
   Called VS Ã— Balmain, the 22-piece collection was first publicly modelled by Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio and Josephine Skriver.
   Rousteing’s edgy signature is evident on the designs. The collection comprises bras, panties, lingerie, T-shirts and handbags, with details such as tartan prints, graffiti graphics and Swarovski crystals.
   The collection is now available at select Victoria’s Secret stores and online at victoriassecret.com.











Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Update: Absolut Unique hits New Zealand; CK One...
Video: Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars perfo...
In brief: Eva HerzigovÃ¡ in Gerry Weber capsule; Il...
News in brief: Chanelâ€™s Parisâ€“Salzburg colle...
Ashley Graham releases limited-edition swimwear li...
Triumph launches animated Find the One film for th...
Filed under: celebrity, China, fashion, Lucire, modelling, New York, tendances, trend, TV

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 37
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow