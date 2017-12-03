Make Up For Ever, Feder, Rankin launch campaign; MAC Aids Fund helps Positive Women; Tom Ford opens in Covent Garden

Make Up For Ever’s newest campaign sees the brand team up with a legendary DJ and an avant-garde photographer; MAC Aids Fund announces a New Zealand charity is among its recipients; and Tom Ford opens a new boutique in Covent GardenFiled by Lucire staff/December 3, 2017/23.32





Make Up For Ever has relaunched its Artist Shadow range as Artist Color Shadow, featuring 124 powder eye-shadows, with five finishes (matte, metallic, diamond, satin and iridescent). As part of their promotion, the company has teamed up with DJ Feder, who has created a new track, ‘Breathe’, while Rankin has shot the campaign. Make Up For Ever wants customers to create unique colour mixes, sharing them using the hashtag #mycolormix.

To date, the MAC Aids Fund has raised over US$400 million, and that does get distributed to local charities. In New Zealand, MAC has informed is that Positive Women has received NZ$100,000, thanks to purchases of its Viva Glam lipsticks, where the entire sale price goes to the Fund. Just what does each Viva Glam lipstick get? Check out the video below.

Finally, Tom Ford has opened its first beauty shop at Covent Garden (3 The Market Building), a 130 m² stand-alone boutique that aims to immerse visitors in the brand’s experience, from white marble “floating” floors, LED screens showing off its latest campaigns, and retailing its make-up, skin care products and perfumes.



Simon Wagner