Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Make Up For Ever, Feder, Rankin launch campaign; MAC Aids Fund helps Positive Women; Tom Ford opens in Covent Garden


NEWS Make Up For Ever’s newest campaign sees the brand team up with a legendary DJ and an avant-garde photographer; MAC Aids Fund announces a New Zealand charity is among its recipients; and Tom Ford opens a new boutique in Covent Garden
Filed by Lucire staff/December 3, 2017/23.32



Make Up For Ever has relaunched its Artist Shadow range as Artist Color Shadow, featuring 124 powder eye-shadows, with five finishes (matte, metallic, diamond, satin and iridescent). As part of their promotion, the company has teamed up with DJ Feder, who has created a new track, ‘Breathe’, while Rankin has shot the campaign. Make Up For Ever wants customers to create unique colour mixes, sharing them using the hashtag #mycolormix.

   To date, the MAC Aids Fund has raised over US$400 million, and that does get distributed to local charities. In New Zealand, MAC has informed is that Positive Women has received NZ$100,000, thanks to purchases of its Viva Glam lipsticks, where the entire sale price goes to the Fund. Just what does each Viva Glam lipstick get? Check out the video below.

   Finally, Tom Ford has opened its first beauty shop at Covent Garden (3 The Market Building), a 130 m² stand-alone boutique that aims to immerse visitors in the brand’s experience, from white marble “floating” floors, LED screens showing off its latest campaigns, and retailing its make-up, skin care products and perfumes.


Simon Wagner

Also in Lucire’s news section
Lucire TV: fashion’s signiﬁcant moments and ...
Beauty round-up: free engraving at Selfridges for ...
The Body Shop celebrates 12 years of its Tea Tree ...
Dove encourages women to see themselves as beautif...
Rimmel’s Kate Moss Lasting Finish lipstick c...
Lucire updates: emerging talent, a new social netw...
Filed under: beauty, corporate social responsibility, design, London, Lucire, New York, Paris, TV, Web 2·0

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 37
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow