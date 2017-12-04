Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Rian Johnson give clues on Star Wars: the Last Jedi red carpet

Daisy Ridley didn’t have as much time to train for Star Wars: the Last Jedi, with filming beginning right after the release of its prequel, The Force Awakens, she tells Celebrity Wire.

Ridley, who plays Rey, said that she won’t necessarily be the lead in the new film, unlike in her earlier Star Wars outing.

â€˜I don’t think Rey is the lead character. I think the wonderful thing about Star Wars is that it’s always been a family and it’s always been an ensemble, but I do feel very lucky to be a woman and to be playing an important role in this story and that will continue,’ she said.

Mark Hamill, meanwhile, said his iconic Luke Skywalker character wants the Jedi movement to end in the new film. ‘I’m as shocked to have read that as you will be to see it. This film I think is more challenging and has more depth, more cerebral, it’s also very funny in parts. It’s probably my favourite one since Empire Strikes Back.’

Hamill said his part is fairly minor and he felt less pressured being in The Last Jedi, and that he’s grateful to fans for supporting him for so many years.

In the final video, director Rian Johnson said that his most enjoyable part of the job was working with the cast.

The film, the eighth “episode” in the Star Wars series, is scheduled to be released on December 8, 2017 in Los Angeles.