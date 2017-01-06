British Fashion Awards 2017: Raf Simons, Jonathan Anderson, Craig Green, Donatella Versace, Stella McCartney, Christopher Bailey honoured







British Fashion Council

Designer of the Year gongs were awarded to Raf Simons, Jonathan Anderson and Craig Green tonight at the Fashion Awards 2017 presented by the British Fashion Council in partnership with Swarovski.

The star-studded night held at the Royal Albert Hall saw Simons awarded for his work at Calvin Klein, Anderson for J. W. Anderson, and Green for his eponymous label.

Oliver Sim, Zandaya and FKA Twigs presented the awards to the three designers respectively.

Donatella Versace was named Fashion Icon, after a performance by Rita Ora, with the award presented by supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Other noteworthy awards included the Special Recognition Award for Innovation to Stella McCartney, OBE, presented by Sir James Dyson, for her work in succeeding at socially responsible fashion, and Outstanding Contribution to British Fashion to Christopher Bailey, MBE, presented by Dame Anna Wintour, for his work at Burberry, where he turned the brand into a global force.

The late Azzedine AlaÃ¯a was celebrated for his 60-year career at the awards.

Jonathan Anderson was named accessories’ designer of the year for his work at Loewe (presented by Amber Valletta), Marco Bizzarri was named business leader for his work at Gucci (presented by Annie Lennox and Massimo Bottura), Maria Grazia Chiuri won the Swarovski Award for Positive Change (presented by Bianca Jagger), and Adwoa Aboah was named model of the year (presented by Erykah Badu and Loyle Carner).

Off-White took home the Urban Luxe award, presented by Hailey Baldwin; and the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator was awarded to Pat McGrath, MBE, presented by Eva HerzigovÃ¡.

The emerging talent awards were won by Charles Jeffrey for Charles Jeffrey Loverboy for menswear (presented by John Galliano, CBE), and Michael Halpern for Halpern for womenswear (presented by Pamela Anderson).

Four thousand guests attended the event, which was hosted by Jack Whitehall and Karlie Kloss.

Attendees included Adrian Joffe, Alexa Chung, Angelica Cheung, Anja Rubik, Anna Ewers, Blondey McCoy, Caroline Rush, Connor McGregor, David Gandy, Edward Enninful, OBE, Erdem Moralioglu, Erykah Badu, Eva HerzigovÃ¡, Georgia May Jagger, Henry Holland, Hilary Swank, JosÃ© Neves, Kaia Gerber, Imaan Hammam, Jourdan Dunn, Julien Macdonald, Laura Bailey, Lewis Hamilton, Maisie Williams, Dame Natalie Massenet, Nadja Swarovski, Paris Jackson, Pink, Poppy Delevingne, Ruth Wilson, Sam Smith, Selena GÃ³mez, Stella Maxwell, Matty Bovan, Millie Mackintosh, Stormzy, Tinie Tempah, Valerie Morris, Virgil Abloh, Winnie Harlow, and Zadie Smith.

Each winner received a Swarovski crystal trophy, commissioned by architectural designer John Pawson. Swarovski also pledged Â£300,000 to the BFC Education Foundation. Donations to the Foundation can be made at fashionawards.com/donate.































































