Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Footwear frenzy: Nae’s Etna boots use upcycled airbags; DSW has on-trend shoes for the winter


NEWS In trend this season: Nae’s Etna vegan shoes, made from recycled airbags; and, in stock at DSW, must-haves from Nine West, Ugg, Adidas, Aldo Marq, and Timberland, as covered by Lola Cristall
Filed by Lola Cristall/December 12, 2017/12.25




Portuguese brand Nae (an acronym for No Animal Exploitation) already showed a pair of shoes made from pineapple leaf fibres. This season, it’s recycled airbags and car tyres in its latest design, the Etna. By upcycling, Nae has given the materials a new lease of life. They have reused the nylon in the airbags for the shoes, while the car tyres are in the sole.
   The unisex Etna design is breatheable, non-allergenic and water-resistant. The boots are made in Portugal, and retail for â‚¬145.
   But it’s not just Nae that’s in vogue right nowâ€”one name that dates back to 1969 has some in-trend footwear at its stores this winter.



   Designer Shoe Warehouse, commonly known as DSW, is all about footwear, from casual to sophisticated chic. Whether boots, wedges, sneakers, sandals or platforms there is always something to desire. Founded in 1969, and now stretching as far as the Middle East, with a store in Oman that opened this year, DSW is internationally recognized and appreciated by shoe aficionados. As well as footwear, DSW also stocks bags and accessories. On-trend right now, from top to bottom: the Koolabura by Ugg, snug and stylish for the winter; for a more elegant design, Nine West Sandor Over the Knee boots are posh and flawless; for comfort, don’t go past Nine West’s Nadie Loafersâ€”easy to slip on as a statement piece.


   Men can also look forward to sophisticated looks, whether with the Aldo Marq bag or Timberland Basics boots; for sporty menâ€™s footwear, Adidas Cloudfoam Racer sneakers are light, whether for a stroll in the city or a run in the park.â€”Lola Cristall, Paris Editor, with Lucire staff

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Source4Style launches today, seeking to revolution...
Payless collaborates with Summer Rayne Oakes on gr...
Gigi Hadid and Stuart Weitzman collaborate on two ...
News in brief: British GQ hosts Men of the Year Aw...
KÃ¸benhavn innovates with sustainable fashion
Five days in New Zealand with Summer Rayne Oakes
Filed under: corporate social responsibility, culture, ecology, environment, fashion, Lucire, New York, tendances, trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 37
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow